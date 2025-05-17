Arkansas HC John Calipari turns up to watch Duke star Kon Knueppel's younger brother in action at the Nike EYBL 

Duke Blue Devils' shooting guard Kon Knueppel's younger brother, Kager Knueppel, put on a show for Team Herro in the Nike EYBL Session II on Friday. Furthermore, the Arkansas Razorbacks Head Coach John Calipari was in scouting mode as he was seen sitting courtside during their match.

The famous basketball page SLAM High School uploaded some highlights of Knueppel as he was seen converting shots from deep and was able to finish strong on the fastbreak:

"Getting buckets runs in the family. Kager Knueppel - Kon’s younger brother - was getting to it at Nike EYBL Session 2 today 🤩🔥 @nikeeyb @_maxx_," the post was captioned.

Last season, Kager Knueppel averaged 1.4 points, 0.1 assists, 0.4 rebounds and 0.1 steals per game in 18 games as the Wisconsin Lutheran Vikings finished with a perfect 30-0 overall record and lifted the 2024 WIAA Boys Basketball State Championships (Wisconsin) after an 83-62 win against Pewaukee on Mar. 16.

They also had an unbeaten 12-0 record in the Wisconsin Section Woodland - West Basketball League.

This season, Kon Knueppel's younger brother was a key player, helping the Vikings to a 28-2 overall record and an 11-1 record in the Wisconsin Section Woodland - West Basketball League, where they finished first.

Furthermore, the Vikings secured a 90-48 win against Milwaukee Riverside in the first round of the 2025 WIAA Boys Basketball State Championships (Wisconsin) on Mar. 7. They also defeated Marquette University by a 72-58 score in the second round on Mar. 8.

In the third round, they faced Oak Creek and sealed a 59-47 win on Mar. 13 to advance to the quarterfinals, where they defeated West Allis Central by a 72-53 score on Mar. 15. Their semifinal match against Oshkosh North ended in a tight 58-57 win, advancing them to the state championship match.

The Vikings lifted their second straight title after a 57-55 win against Marshfield on Mar. 22.

Kager Knueppel's elder brother Kon Knueppel ranked as the fifth pick in the Mock 2025 NBA Draft

The Blue Devils guard averaged 14.4 points on 47.9% shooting, including 40.6% from behind the arc in his freshman season. He also grabbed four rebounds, dished out 2.7 assists, stole the ball once and blocked the ball 0.2 times per game in 39 contests.

Kon Knueppel's best performance in the Duke jersey came in the State Farm Champions Classic, where he recorded 22 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal, to seal a 96-62 win against the Maine Black Bears on Nov. 5.

The freshman declared for the 2025 NBA Draft on Apr. 16. According to CBS Sports' Mock 2025 NBA Draft, Kon Knueppel will be heading to the Utah Jazz as the fifth pick.

