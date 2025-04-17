After the McDonald's All-American Game, Arkansas Razorbacks signee Meleek Thomas is selected to compete at the Jordan Brand Classic, starting on Apr. 18 in Washington, DC. This annual event features the nation's best talents competing against each other. It boasts NBA alumni such as LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant, among others.

On Wednesday, Thomas shared a peek at his Jordan Classic merch with his fans on Instagram. The apparel consisted of T-shirts and sneakers, with the Jordan Classic logo and headline, 'Show the nation who you are.'

Arkansas Razorbacks signee Meleek Thomas shares a peek at his Jordan goodies ahead of the Jordan Brand Classic via Instagram.

Other Jordan Brand Classic hoopers include the Boozer twins, Nate Ament, Brayden Burries, Jalen Haralson and AJ Dybantsa, among others.

Meleek Thomas is a product of Overtime Elite, and is ranked No. 3 as a shooting guard in the Class of 2025 and No. 11 nationally.

He had received offers from UConn, Alabama and Pittsburgh, among others, but chose to team up with John Calipari's Razorbacks on Nov. 11.

"When I was making my college decision, I wanted to make sure that everything was a fit, from play style and how they will use me on the team, but also that it felt like home to me and my family. Family is so important to me, and with Coach Cal and the team at Arkansas, I felt at home."

Meleek Thomas plays alongside fellow Razorbacks signee Darius Acuff at 2025 Jordan Brand Classic

Fellow Arkansas signee Darius Acuff is also part of the Jordan Brand Classic, who earlier competed against Thomas in the McDonald's All-American Game. Thomas played for the West, while Acuff played for the East.

For the Jordan Classic, Acuff and Thomas will team up for Team Flight, playing alongside AJ Dybantsa and Chris Cenac Jr. They will compete against Team Air, featuring the Boozer twins, Kiyan Anthony and Darryn Peterson.

Beyond competing at the Jordan Classic, Meleek Thomas is set to feature in the 2025 Iverson Classic, tipping off in May at Hampton Coliseum in Hampton. Till now, the rosters have not been divided into two teams, but Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson and Kentucky Wildcats signee Jasper Johnson are also part of the team, among others.

