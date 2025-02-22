Arkansas SF Karter Knox shares 4-word reaction as Tennessee signee Amari Evans wins back-to-back honors at OTE

Tennessee signee Amari Evans has won the OTE Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight year. Several reactions have been trailing the news of the incredible feat by the four-star shooting guard, especially on Instagram.

Arkansas small forward Karter Knox joined the congratulatory train, sharing a four-word reaction to Evans’ win.

“Proud of ya boy,” he wrote.

Karter Knox's reaction to Amari Evans' Defensive Player of the Year honor

Evans was nominated for the award alongside Isaac Ellis, Keshawn Fisher, Kai Rodgers and Thomas Bassong. Other categories in the OTE Awards are the MVP category and the Most Underrated Player category. The awards were also decided by fan votes. The OTE has been involved in training high school basketball prospects in view of the NBA.

The organization, based in Atlanta, Georgia, has produced several top alumni scattered in colleges across the country. They include Arkansas forward Karter Knox, Indiana guard Kanaan Carlyle, Georgia forward Somto Cyril and Robert Dillingham, who plays for the NBA team, the San Antonio Spurs.

Amari Evans' recruitment profile

Amari Evans is the No. 64 overall basketball prospect in his class according to 247Sports, while he is the No. 13 player in his position. The 6-foot-5, 204-pound guard was actively sought after by several college programs, earning him 18 scholarship offers. Xavier, Ole Miss, Georgia, Texas A&M, Illinois and Providence were some of the programs that actively recruited Evans.

However, the Pittsburgh native decided to commit to the Vols and stood by his choice when he signed his letter of intent in November. He had a chat with Sports Illustrated in January, revealing the factors that went into his decision to sign for Tennessee. He said:

“Tennessee was the best choice for me because of the culture they have built. Rick Barnes has a winning history, and Tennessee is a winning program. It’s hard to pass that up.”

However, the Vols’ history was not the sole decisive factor in Evans’ commitment. The standout guard also cited the program’s efforts to sign him as an inspiring factor.

“They made me feel like family from the jump," Evans said. "They made me feel like I already went to school there on my visit.”

Evans confirmed that Tennessee was not just another stop for him on his way to his NBA dream. He expressed his intention to be a national champion with the Vols:

“I want to win the national championship at Tennessee.”

Amari Evans is expected to enroll at Tennessee later in the year in pursuit of his dreams.

