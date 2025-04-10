Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas answers who's the best dressed hooper 

Meleek Thomas, the Arkansas Razorbacks signee and the No. 11 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), took to Instagram to promote a health and beauty brand called 'Bevel.' In the Instagram reel posted by Thomas on Thursday, he answered three questions.

Thomas was joined by his OTE City Reapers' teammate and the Tennessee Volunteers signee Amari Evans in the video:

"Great bump🏀@bevel," the post was captioned.

The first question asked in the video was:

"Who's the best dressed hooper?"

"Me in the future. Yeah, when I get to that NBA bag, me," Meleek Thomas answered.

To promote the brand, Thomas was also asked how often he went to the Bevel barbershop:

"I probably go to the Bevel barbershop every week to two weeks. Just to make sure I stay clean. They make sure to get me right every time it's a game day or we don't play," Thomas answered.

The 6-foot-3 shooting guard was also asked about his go-to move:

"I don't got no go-to move, I just do a lot of moves," he answered as Amari Evans laughed at his response.

Thomas also gave his reaction to the viral Ashton Hall video about his daily routine. The famous basketball page Overtime shared the video as other McDonald's All-American players also gave their reactions to Hall's video before the game. Thomas gave his opinion on Hall dunking his face in the ice-cold water:

"I think it might work, if you're getting up that early, you're not up yet and you dunk your face in something that cold, its probably to get you up."

Meleek Thomas was on the winning side of the McDAAG as he was helped by top recruits, including BYU signee and No. 1 player in the country AJ Dybantsa, Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson and USC Trojans commit Alijah Arenas, among others to a 105-92 win against the East team.

Meleek Thomas on his decision to join Arkansas

Meleek Thomas is ranked No. 3 in the shooting guard position and No. 2 in Georgia. With offers from top programs, including Pittsburgh, Connecticut, Auburn and Kansas State, among others, Thomas signed for the Razorbacks on Nov. 11, 2024.

He talked about his decision in a press release:

“When I was making my college decision, I wanted to make sure that everything was a fit from play style and how they will use me on the team but also that it felt like home to me and my family."

Darius Acuff and Isaiah Sealy will join Meleek Thomas at Arkansas next season.

