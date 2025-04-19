Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas drops 3-word reaction to Kentucky-bound Jasper Johnson's dunk at the Jordan Brand Classic

Friday's Jordan Brand Classic featured several standout moments, including Jasper Johnson's emphatic first-half dunk. Five-star Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas, who played alongside Johnson, shared his admiration by posting the dunk video on his Instagram Story Saturday.

Thomas also commended the impressive piece of skill, describing it as tough in his caption.

"Dus tuff Jass." He captioned the post

Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas drops a 3-word reaction to Kentucky-bound Jasper Johnson's dunk at the Jordan Brand Classic. (Image via Instagram @meleek.thomas)

In the video, which was originally shared by NBA Future Starts Now on Instagram, Johnson chased down a long pass that took a high bounce, picked it up in stride, and slammed a powerful dunk off the bounce. That display sent both the crowd and the commentator into a frenzy.

Johnson ended the game with 12 points, five rebounds and two assists. Thomas, on the other hand, delivered 16 points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Despite both players' performances, Team Flight ended up losing the game by 141-124 after leading by 70-51 in the first half.

Jasper Johnson, who is currently ranked No. 18 in the ESPN 2025 class ranking, has now wrapped up high school basketball. He, alongside four-star center Malachi Moreno, will be joining head coach Mark Pope and the Wildcats at the SEC Conference next season.

Former Kentucky guard and Five-Time NBA All-Star John Wall watched Kentucky Signee Jasper Johnson Shine at the Jordan Brand Classic

Four-star Kentucky signee Jasper Johnson didn't just put on a show for the fans at the Jordan Brand Classic; he had a former Wildcat in the crowd watching, too. On Friday, former Kentucky guard and Five-Time NBA All-Star John Wall was in attendance for the Jordan Brand Classic game.

Wall represented the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2009-10 season. Notably, he once set Kentucky's single-game assist record with 16 assists. Also, in his lone season with the Wildcats, he won the USBWA National Freshman of the Year and the SEC Player of the Year awards.

John Wall was inducted into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017.

