Arkansas Signee Meleek Thomas leads City Reapers to OTE final against Eli Ellis' YNG Dreamerz with a dominant performance

It will be a series to watch as No. 9 recruit and Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas leads the City Reapers in the OTE Pokemon Playoffs final against South Carolina signee Eli Ellis and the YNG Dreamerz.

Ad

The Reapers completed a series sweep against the Fear of God Athletics, winning Game 3 of the OTE Pokemon Playoffs semifinals with a blowout 95-58 scoreline. The official page of OTE posted Thomas' stats:

Ad

Trending

"Leek got his eyes on the cup 🏆 He was gettin it done on all ends of the court tonight 💯 @meleek.thomas," the post was captioned.

Thomas scored 26 points on 50.0% shooting, including 66.7% from the 3-point line. He also dished out seven assists, grabbed five boards and stole the ball once. He is now averaging 27.0 points, 4.0 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 29.9 minutes per game in the 2024-25 Pokemon Playoffs.

Ad

The OTE Defensive Player of the Year, Amari Evans, also scored in double digits, putting up 19 points, two assists, eight rebounds and two steals. He shot 55.6% from the field, including 40.0% from beyond the arc.

Georgia Tech signee Cole Kiroac scored 13 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had four blocks while shooting a healthy 66.7%. Jayden Wilkins had 16 points, five assists, one rebound and two steals, while Styles Clemmons scored 10 points and had five assists, one rebound and one steal.

Ad

However, the City Reapers will now face tough competition from the YNG Dreamerz and Eli Ellis. The South Carolina signee is averaging 29.0 points, 5.7 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steal while shooting 57.6% from the field and 40.7% from the 3-point line in 28 minutes per game.

Meleek Thomas ready for the McDonald's All-American Game

Meleek Thomas, ranked third in the shooting guard position and second in Georgia, became the first player from Pittsburgh to be selected to play in the McDonald's All-American Game.

Ad

The match is set to tip off on Apr. 1 at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn.

Ad

Meleek Thomas will play alongside some top prospects, including No. 1 recruit and BYU signee AJ Dybantsa, USC commit Alijah Arenas, Houston signee Chris Cenac and Kansas signee Darryn Peterson, among others in the West Team.

Thomas will be joined by Darius Acuff and Isaiah Sealy at the Razorbacks next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback