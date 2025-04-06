Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas sends out ambitious message: “It will happen”

Overtime Elite five-star shooting guard Meleek Thomas has not been shy about making it big as a pro, and this was one of the reasons why the City Reapers star chose John Calipari's Arkansas. Coach Cal has a history of producing NBA stars like Devin Booker and Anthony Davis, and Thomas wants to be one of them.

In a post on his Instagram Stories, the Arkansas Razorbacks signee posted a photo of himself playing for the West Team during Tuesday's McDonald's All-American Game. He had an ambitious message saying he believed he could become one of the greatest ever to play the game.

Meleek Thomas believes he could become one of the greatest ever (Source: Instagram//meleek.thomas)

"Striving to be one of the greatest to ever do it. It will happen."

Thomas was one of the most prolific scorers in Overtime Elite for the 2024-25 season, leading the City Reapers to the No. 2 seed in the league's playoffs. He led them to the finals but lost 3-1 to Eli Ellis and the YNG Dreamerz in a best-of-five series.

Meleek Thomas talks about trying to recruit 5-star forward during McDonald's All-American Game

During the McDonald's All-American Game, Meleek Thomas was quite busy with off-court activities, from charity work with the McDonald's House to meeting with the media. However, he also mentioned trying to win somebody over for Arkansas.

Nate Ament is the highest-ranked uncommitted five-star prospect left, with his final five schools being Duke, Louisville, Tennessee, Kentucky and Arkansas. While Arkansas is considered the dark horse in the race, the Razorbacks sent their two top recruits, Thomas and Darius Acuff Jr., to try and win the No. 4-ranked prospect over.

"I would say my pitch to Nate has just been, if you want to come play with winners," he said. "If you want to come play with winners and play with players that’s really going to be for you, I’m telling him to come to Arkansas just because we feel he could really be an asset for our team.

"We feel he could really like, with us two [Thomas and Acuff Jr.], we already said we could win a natty without nobody else. So imagine we get another high-caliber player like that, and the sky’s the limit for us."

With Acuff and Thomas, Arkansas already has a five-star backcourt, and Ament could bring another deadly attacker should he choose Arkansas.

