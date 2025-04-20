Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas shares 2-word reaction as AJ Dybantsa concludes his high school career at the Jordan Brand Classic

The Jordan Brand Classic, held Friday, brought together some of the top prospects from the Class of 2025, including AJ Dybantsa, Meleek Thomas and others. For several of these recruits — like Dybantsa — it marked their final appearance in a high school basketball game.

In honor of Dybantsa's last high school basketball game, Instagram page Made Hoops shared a tribute acknowledging his performance. The post featured Dybantsa's highlights from the game.

Five-star Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas also acknowledged Dybantsa's final high school game, resharing the post on his Instagram story on Saturday with the caption:

“We locked 🔒 🤞🏾🤞🏾.”

Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas shares a 2-word reaction as AJ Dybantsa concludes his high school career at the Jordan Brand Classic. (Image via Instagram @meleek.thomas)

Meleek Thomas and AJ Dybantsa played together for Team Flight at the game. Dybantsa finished with game highs of 25 points, nine rebounds and three assists, while Thomas contributed 16 points, two rebounds and four assists.

Despite their strong performances, Team Flight lost the game 141-124. They were ahead by 19 points, at 70-51, but ultimately lost the lead in the second half.

Since playing his last game with Utah Prep, Dybantsa has appeared in several all-star high school basketball games, including the McDonald’s All-American Game, the Nike Hoops Summit, and, most recently, the Jordan Brand Classic.

Like other 2025 class prospects who played in the game on Friday, both Dybantsa and Thomas are wrapping up their high school careers and will play college basketball next season. Dybantsa will join the BYU Cougars in the Big 12, while Thomas will head to Arkansas in the SEC.

Five-star Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas eyes national championship with Razorbacks

Five-star Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas is not at Arkansas yet, but he already has big plans for the Razorbacks. While speaking during media day at the McDonald’s All-American Game, Thomas expressed his ambition to win the NCAA national title with the Razorbacks next season.

“I think we could win a national championship,” he said.

This season, Arkansas was eliminated in the Sweet 16 after losing to Texas Tech. Despite the loss, Thomas praised the team’s performance.

“It was amazing to watch Arkansas just go through their whole journey and see what they do offensively, defensively, because we going to be in that system next year,” said Meleek. “So just to get used to that from a visual standpoint.”

Thomas will join the Razorbacks alongside fellow five-star point guard Darius Acuff and four-star forward Isaiah Sealy, who also committed to Arkansas.

