Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas wrapped up his high school basketball career and is set to start college basketball with the Razorbacks next season. He won't have the opportunity to play alongside all the current Arkansas players as 6-foot-8 junior Adou Thiero has declared for the NBA Draft.

Thiero announced his decision to enter the NBA Draft through an Instagram post on Tuesday. The post included a heartfelt message, with which he expressed gratitude to Razorbacks fans, teammates and the coaching staff, officially confirming his decision to get into the NBA draft.

Thiero's announcement has sparked plenty of reactions from fans. Meleek Thomas also reacted by resharing Theiro's post on his Instagram story. He shared the post with a simple caption that read:

"Ya time."

Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas shares a 2-word reaction to Razorbacks forward Adou Thiero's 2025 NBA Draft declaration. (Image via Instagram @meleek.thomas)

Adou Theiro has been a crucial part of the Razorback team, especially this past season, where he averaged 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.

Meleek Thomas and the other Razorback signees, including five-star point guard Darius Acuff and 6-foot-6 forward Isaiah Sealy, will be replacing Adou Theiro and any other outgoing Razorback player next season.

Meleek Thomas reflects on trying to recruit No. 4 ranked uncommitted prospect Nate Ament

Five-star Arkansas signee took on recruitment duties at the McDonald's All-American Game as he aimed to convince No. 4 ranked uncommitted prospect, Nate Ament. Speaking on his pitch to Ament, he said:

"I would say my pitch to Nate has just been, if you want to come play with winners. If you want to come to play with winners and play with players that areereally going to be for you, I'm telling him to come to Arkansas just because we feel he could really be an asset for our team."

According to Meleek, a trio of him, Darius Acuff Jr., and Nate Ament would be a winning combination:

"We feel he could really like, with us two [Thomas and Acuff Jr.], we already said we could win a natty without nobody else. So imagine we get another high-caliber player like that, and the sky's the limit for us."

The Razorbacks are currently one of Ament's final five college options, alongside Duke, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Louisville.

