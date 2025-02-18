Meleek Thomas, the No. 11 recruit and Arkansas signee, was pictured with his City Reapers teammate, Amari Evans, on Instagram. The Tennessee signee and No. 68 recruit in the Class of 2025 posted a carousel of pictures from senior night on Monday.

"I ain’t never stop, just keep on flowin🥷," he captioned the post.

Meleek Thomas took to the comments section to drop a two-word reply:

Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas shares 2-word reaction to teammate Amarii Evans' latest social media post (Image: IG/marriiiii1)

Thomas commented, "Don’t stop 🤞🏾."

Thomas and Evans have a special bond, which was also on display when Thomas congratulated the 6-foot-5 shooting guard and former OTE league Defensive Player of the Year on breaking the record for the most steals in OTE history after their 93-75 win against the Jelly Fam in OTE on Feb. 8.:

Meleek Thomas reacts to Amari Evans reaching a career milestone at OTE (Image: IG/meleek.thomas)

Thomas reshared the original post by OTE to his IG story. "Special," he captioned his story.

Thomas was also awarded the Prime Player of the game as he recorded a double double with 29 points on 41.7% shooting, including 50.0% (knocking down five 3-pointers) from the three-point line. He also grabbed 12 rebounds, dished out four assists and stole the ball twice in 34 minutes.

This season, Thomas has played 18 games for the Reapers and is averaging 26.8 points, 4.4 assists, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per contest. Furthermore, he is shooting 47.7% (38.2% from beyond the arc).

On the other hand, Amari Evans is averaging 15.8 ppg on 48.5% shooting including 29.6% from the 3-point line, 3.8 apg, 7.3 rpg, 2.5 spg and 0.6 bpg. His best game came against Blue Checks on Dec. 12 where he scored 29 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and stole and blocked the ball once while shooting 70%.

Meleek Thomas nominated for the OTE MVP Award

The 6-foot-3 shooting guard was nominated to win the OTE MVP Award along with South Carolina signee Eli Ellis, Cincinnati signee Shon Abaev, Kentucky signee Jasper Johnson, Class of 2026 recruit Taylen Kinney and Auburn signee Kaden Magwood.

He also took to Instagram to ask his fans to vote for him for the MVP Award and for Amari Evans for the Defensive Player of the Year Award:

Meleek Thomas asks for MVP votes for himself and the DPOY Award for Amari Evans (Image: IG/meleek.thomas)

Thomas will be joined by Darius Acuff and Isaiah Sealy next season at the Arkansas Razorbacks.

