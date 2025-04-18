  • home icon
Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas shares birthday wishes for Link Academy's Davion Hannah via IG

By Inioluwa
Modified Apr 18, 2025 00:49 GMT
Five-star Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas and Link Academy
Five-star Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas and Link Academy's Davion Hannah. (Image via Instagram @meleek.thomas and @davion.hannah)

Five-star Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas gave a birthday shoutout to Link Academy's Davion Hannah on his Instagram story on Thursday. He posted a brief selfie video of himself and the four-star shooting guard, along with a birthday message in the caption.

“@davion.hannah happy gday slime 😂🤞🏾🤞🏾.” He wrote.
Arkansas commit Meleek Thomas shares birthday wishes for Link Academy&#039;s Davion Hannah via IG. (Image via Instagram @meleek.thomas)
Arkansas commit Meleek Thomas shares birthday wishes for Link Academy's Davion Hannah via IG. (Image via Instagram @meleek.thomas)

Davion Hannah, who turned 19, just ended his high school senior season with Link Academy. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard ended the season averaging 8.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. His performances contributed to the Link Academy Lions' 23-8 season record.

Hannah will be joining the Alabama Crimson Tide alongside fellow four-star prospects London Jemison and Amari Allen.

Five-star Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas is also set for college basketball after concluding his final high school basketball season with the City Reapers at the Overtime Elite League. Meleek ended the season with an average of 26.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.

Meleek's performance was key to the City Reapers' run to the OTE Finals, though they ultimately fell short against YNG Dreamerz. Meleek also went on to play in the McDonald's All-American game, representing the West team that won by 105-92.

Meleek will be joining the Razorbacks alongside fellow five-star prospect Darius Acuff and four-star forward Isaiah Sealy next season.

Five-star Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas set to feature in both Jordan Brand Classic and Iverson Classic

Before officially joining the Razorbacks, five-star prospect Meleek Thomas will feature in the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic on Friday. Meleek will play alongside fellow Arkansas signee Darius Acuff, alongside other top-ranked prospects like Caleb Wilson, Chris Cenac, and Jalen Haralson, among others, on Team Flight.

Meleek will also feature in the Iverson Classic, which is scheduled to take place on May 3 at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton. A total of 26 high school prospects have been selected to participate in the game, including Nate Ament, Darius Acuff, Darryn Peterson, and Kiyan Anthony, among others.

