"As an Oregon fan LSU cooking rn": Football fans react as Brian Kelly's team gets the commitment of highly rated WR Jabari Mack

LSU fans were treated to exciting news over the weekend as four-star wide receiver Jabari Mack announced his commitment to the program on Saturday. The news, shared on Instagram by On3’s Hayes Fawcett, has seen several reactions from fans on all sides, including fans of rival programs like Oregon.

An Oregon fan admitted that the Tigers seem to be on a good run in their recruiting:

“As an Oregon fan LSU cooking rn.”

Reaction to Mack's LSU commitment

Another Instagram user thinks Brian Kelly might be building the program’s best receiver room in history.

“Best WR group in LSU history is forming.”

Reaction to Mack's LSU commitment

However, an LSU fan didn’t express much optimism about the Tigers’ recruiting, remarking:

“Geaux Tigers!! These players that we are getting I already know half of them will be decommitting so I already prepared myself and not get too overly excited but!!”

Reaction to Mack's LSU commitment

An Ohio State fan commended Mack for choosing LSU over Texas:

“Smart decision over Texas young man.”

Reaction to Mack's LSU commitment

Another Instagram user raised a worry over who would supply Mack and other LSU wide receivers with passes.

“Who’s gonna throw him and Keys the ball? Isn’t this the squad that lost Underwood? Lol.”

Reaction to Mack's LSU commitment

Meanwhile, one fan believes a highly rated receiver from Louisiana shouldn’t play for LSU. They asked rhetorically,

“Why tf would a highly rated WR from Louisiana want to go to LSU? Poor choice young man.”

Reaction to Mack's LSU commitment

Jabari Mack’s recruiting profile

Jabari Mack is the No. 8 wide receiver in his class, ranking at No. 77 overall per On3. He became the fourth WR to commit to the LSU Tigers’ 2026 class. Brian Kelly’s side already received the pledges of four-star Jakai Anderson, four-star Kenny Darby and the No. 1 wideout nationally, Tristen Keys.

Mack’s top four schools included LSU, Ohio State, Texas and Texas A&M. He had hinted at what draws him to the Tigers in a February interview with On3.

“A big part of it for LSU is that stay-home mentality," Mack said. "I hear that a lot from the coaches. I am always hearing from coach Hankton, coach Sloan and coach Wilson. The staff is cool, and I like coach Hankton a lot because he keeps it real. He develops receivers too. LSU is easy for me to get to, and I like the environment up there. It feels crazy on game day.”

According to On3, LSU’s 2026 class is No. 1 nationally.

