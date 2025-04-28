Asa Newell, Jazzy Davidson, Grace Knox and others marvel at Texas Longhorns signee Aaliyah Crump's prom photos

The Class of 2025 wraps up their senior year and heads to the prom. On Monday, Texas Longhorns signee Aaliyah Crump, clad in a white gown, shared her prom photodump with her fans on her official social media handle.

"Last one, #prom," Crump wrote in the caption.

Fellow hoopers reacted to her photo dump in the comments section.

"My baby #1," wrote Asa Newell.

"ur unreal," commented Jazzy Davidson.

"bow," wrote an elated Grace Knox.

"Ateee," wrote Lara Somfai.

"the baddest," commented Jerzy Robinson.

"wow ur gorgeous," wrote Maddyn Greenway.

"Bow bow bow," wrote Emilee Skinner.

Hoopers react to Texas Longhorns signee Aaliyah Crump's prom photos via Instagram.

In July last year, she committed to the Texas Longhorns and entered Vic Schaefer's roster.

"I chose Texas women's basketball because from day one, the coaches made the program feel like home to me," Crump said. "The University of Texas will allow me to play the highest level of basketball and also receive a top-tier education," stated Aaliyah Crump.

"I've always dreamt of playing for a winning program, and I know that those dreams will come to life playing for Vic Schaefer and his amazing staff," she added.

Crump was named the 2024 MaxPreps Minnesota Player of the Year and was part of the 2025 McDonald's All-American games. She registered five points, two rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes.

Crump holds a full-circle moment as she played for the McDonald's games, owing to her family's legacy associated with the million-dollar brand. Her great-grandparents were McDonald's franchise owners and contributed significantly to Ronald McDonald House Charities, giving back to society.

"This has always been a dream of mine to be a McDonald’s All-American, so when I started playing basketball, like this is one of the things I always just look forward to and kind of strive to become," stated Aaliyah Crump.

“This is a true full circle moment to see again a foundation that is so dear to our family and my grandparents’ heart to now see, like Aaliyah playing in a game that is supporting that same foundation is so cool," Crump's mother stated per Andscape.com.

Aaliyah Crump celebrates 1-year anniversary with her BF and Georgia Bulldogs standout Asa Newell

On Monday, Aaliyah Crump celebrated her one-year anniversary with her beau, Georgia Bulldogs standout Asa Newell, who is a freshman at Georgia and plays forward for the Bulldogs roster. In the 2024-25 season, he registered 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 54.3 FG% in 33 games.

Crump shared a photo collage of the couple with her fans with the following caption.

"Happy 1 year anniversary to my best friend, I love you you so much. I'm so thankful god put you in my life," she wrote.

"So grateful for you, I love you!" she added in the next story.

Crump celebrates 1-year anniversary with her BF via Instagram.

Crump, a product of Montverde Academy, wrapped up her senior year with 11.2 points, 3.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and one block in 28 games. In the latest 2025 ESPNW 100 rankings, Crump ranked No. 5. Jazzy Davidson clinched the top spot, followed by Sienna Betts, Aaliyah Chavez and Emilee Skinner.

Also read: Texas Longhorns signee Aaliyah Crump names WNBA legend Maya Moore as her inspiration and recalls memorable on-court moments

