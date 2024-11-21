Julian Lewis, the five-star quarterback from Carrollton High School, has made headlines in the recruiting scene by announcing his decision to decommit from USC. Lewis was committed to University of Southern California's programme for over a year now but things have changed recently.

With the landscape of NIL and athletes being paid in college sports, Julian Lewis talked about different factors that could determine committing to a school in an interview with Ansley Galvak of the GHSF Daily. He said:

“At the end of the day, we’re all getting paid. Like money isn’t going to be a problem. I wouldn’t make that the biggest concern on determining schools and deciding stuff. You want to go somewhere where you’re comfortable and where you can trust that the people around you are going to make you better because NIL money is nowhere near NFL money."

NIL is changing so much in college sports. Athletes weren't always paid for their contributions to their sport but NIL has taken the college sports world by storm. Some players transfer to certain schools due to the potential deals that they may be able to secure. Many of the major programs even have NIL collectives that go toward the athletes.

Speaking about the factors that went into the decision, Lewis said,

"You’ve got to look at where your career goals are at the end of the day. I feel like my dad [TC Lewis] and me, and my whole crew around me, set it up pretty well where I’d be in the position that I’m in right now. So I’m just blessed and grateful."

Julian Lewis NIL Deals

Sports Illustrated reported that Julian Lewis has NIL deals from Alo Yoga, Leaf Trading Cards, and more. They also reported that his NIL valuation is at $1.1 million. Julian while speaking to On3 recruiting had mentioned how money was certainly an important aspect of his considerations.

The young quarterback explained that he had to be able to provide for his family. He also mentioned how he had bought cars for himself and his dad through the money he had been able to make. "But my whole thing is football," he added.

Julian Lewis to Colorado?

With his recent decision to decommit, rumors have been circulating that the Colorado Buffaloes may get a commitment from the highly touted recruit. Lewis officially visited Colorado in June of 2024, months before his decision was taken. With star Colorado quarterback Sheduer Sanders leaving for the NFL, it makes sense why the Buffaloes are pursuing Lewis.

Tom Loy of 247sports has Julian Lewis at 100% to Colorado on the crystal ball prediction. While Colorado may be the heavy favorite according to experts, Lewis has officially visited Auburn, USC, and Indiana, so those schools may also be in the running for the star recruit.

