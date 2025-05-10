"At this point just pick a school man": Fans react as nation's No. 1 recruit Jackson Cantwell sets to make his sixth trip to Georgia

Five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell is just days away from announcing his college commitment. Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels visited him last week to deliver the message that Cantwell could help launch the country’s top recruiting class in the 2026 cycle.

Cantwell, a standout from Nixa High School in Missouri, is scheduled to make his sixth visit to Georgia this weekend.

Once considered a Missouri favorite, Cantwell remains a top target for major programs like Ohio State, Miami and Oregon. Momentum has also been building around Georgia, and fans are anxiously awaiting his final decision.

"At this point just pick a school man damn," one wrote.

"It’s likely that he’s either formally informing the staff of his commitment or going back to negotiate after Miami offered him $2M. Either way, I can’t blame the kid—go secure your future, get that bag big dawg. Anything can happen on the football field," one wrote.

"I'm hearing whispers of Miami," one wrote.

"Never seen an o-linemen gallivant around like he’s a 5star qb or receiver and demanding high NIL acting like a superstar. Michigan can find 3 of him in middle of nowhere Idaho and don’t have to pay a dime," one wrote.

Dawg Nation reports Cantwell could earn between $1.5 and $2 million per year. But for a talent of his caliber, Georgia may be willing to pay whatever it takes.

"They’re gonna be all over this one," one wrote.

"Eagles already drafting another Georgia player!" one wrote.

Jackson Cantwell is the No. 1 recruit in the nation and had 158 pancake blocks last fall. He also owns the top high school shot put mark this spring with a throw of 73 feet, 6.75 inches.

Jackson Cantwell reveals the agenda for his Georgia trip

Jackson Cantwell first visited Georgia in 2023, and since then, Kirby Smart’s program has remained a strong contender in his recruitment. He plans to spend the entire day Saturday on campus and stay through Sunday morning.

In a conversation with Dawg Nation, Cantwell shared what he is hoping to gain from this upcoming visit to Athens:

“Just trying to get all my questions answered on one last visit. I think just trying to tie up some loose ends and just see if I can, I mean I haven’t been to UGA in a while (Auburn game last October) I just wanna kinda make sure it’s how I left it."

"Just kind of ask a few more questions on my development track. Ask a few more questions to coach Smart and just get another general feel for the program.”

Georgia is fresh off receiving the commitment of five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, the No. 1 player in the 2026 class in his position. He is actively recruiting Jackson Cantwell and is expected to be in Athens this week to help make Georgia’s final pitch.

