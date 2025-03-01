"Athens PD already on notice": Georgia football fans react as No. 1 2026 Class QB Jared Curtis flaunts his brand new Corvette 

Five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, from the Class of 2026, is already on the path to stardom. The best QB from the class is sitting on offers from some of the best programs in the country and will be the talk of the college football world in no time.

Amidst his fast progressing recruitment, Curtis showed off his new red Corvette on his Instagram story. The five-star prospect has named Georgia and Oregon as his top two schools and fans are speculating if the car is a sign of things to come with Georgia being the traditional red color team.

On3 Recruits' X/Twitter page shared the news and fans quickly jumped to the comments section to share their thoughts on Curtis' new purchase. Most of the fans linked the Bulldogs with the red Corvette and speculated that Curtis might be headed to the Kirby Smart-led program.

"Lol Athens PD already on notice," one fan said.

"If he bought a RED Corvette to drive around at Oregon...that some nasty work," another fan commented.

"Georgia Bulldogs red," another fan wrote.

Other programs that were in contention to land the talented quarterback were Ohio State, Alabama, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, USC, LSU, Auburn and Florida State.

"Love that Bulldog red," one fan wrote.

"Oh he's a bulldog," another fan said.

Jared Curtis is the fifth-best overall prospect in the country and is the best player at his position in the Class of 2026, per On3. He is also the best overall prospect from the state of Tennessee.

Jared Curtis named Gatorade Tennessee National Player of the Year

Curtis had a tremendous junior year for the Nashville Christian High School. He led his team to a 12-1 record and was named the Gatorade Tennessee Player of the Year for his incredible performance in December.

Curtis finished the year with 2,830 yards, 40 touchdowns and just three interceptions while also racking up 637 rushing yards on 88 carries and scoring 18 touchdowns, per MaxPreps. He ended the year with a 141.5 quarterback rating and completed 70.2% of his total pass attempts.

The quarterback has had an impressive high school career so far. He has accumulated 7,665 yards, 92 touchdowns and 19 interceptions through his three seasons with the Eagles. He will play his final season with Nashville Christian this year and will hope to have another impressive season with the team.

