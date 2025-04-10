"I can definitely see myself playing something like that": Four-star recruit praises Auburn's linebacker friendly culture following first-ever visit

Four-star linebacker Adam Balogoun-Ali is a key target for Hugh Freeze and the Auburn coaching staff in the 2026 recruiting cycle. He visited the school this past weekend for Big Cat Weekend, his first time on campus.

Balogoun-Ali spent considerable time with the coaching staff on Friday and then watched the Tigers’ scrimmage on Saturday. While there, he got a close look at defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin’s system, which left a strong impression on him.

"I think it's very linebacker friendly and I can definitely see myself playing something like that," Balogoun-Ali told Rivals.

Balogoun-Ali transferred to Cardinal Newman High School in Florida in January. This spring, he also visited Miami, North Carolina and Missouri and is expected to check out Clemson, Penn State and Colorado in the near future.

Recruiting analyst Tom Lemming describes him as an incredibly productive and explosive athlete, who is fast, powerful and quick to the ball. He is the No. 18 linebacker in the 2026 class and the No. 36 recruit in Florida, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He is also a standout in basketball and track.

Adam Balogoun-Ali's offer list includes nearly 40 schools from across the country. As of now, Miami is seen as the leader in his recruitment with the best odds at 34.9%, according to On3, while Auburn has a 5.8% chance.

Adam Balogoun-Ali shares Auburn's standing in his recruitment

Auburn extended an offer to Adam Balogoun-Ali on Jan. 10, and since then, the Tigers' coaching staff has consistently made him feel like a top priority. He is likely to announce his list of top schools after completing his official visits, but the Tigers are already expected to be among them.

"They're definitely one of the top schools for sure," Balogoun-Ali told Rivals after this week's trip. "After all my spring visits, that's when I'm going to cut it down."

Speaking to 247Sports about what draws him to Plains, he said:

"It's probably Coach (D. J.) Durkin and the success he's had developing linebackers."

Hugh Freeze and Co. have seven committed players in the 2026 class, including two linebackers: four-star prospects Shadarius Toodle and JaMichael Garrett. The cycle ranks No. 9 in the nation and No. 4 in the Southeastern Conference.

