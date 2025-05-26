"Auburn is back in my top tier of teams": Former Alabama commit high on Hugh Freeze's Tigers after official visit

Auburn has been actively recruiting four-star defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland for several months. On May 13, Tigers defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin visited the Parker High School (Alabama) standout, and Cleveland later made an official visit to Plains the following weekend.
"I would say Auburn is back in my top tier of teams," Cleveland told Rivals following the trip. "They're gunning for that one spot now."
The 6-foot-3, 295-pound recruit has Auburn, Florida, Texas, Miami and Georgia in his top five. He previously played alongside defensive tackle Jourdin Crawford, who signed with the Tigers in the 2025 class.
"As a matter of fact, just talking to him this weekend about Auburn," Cleveland said of Crawford. "It's just like, if you come here to your home state, fans will know you, plus the type of guy I am, I can come in and contribute. It would be just like old times with me and him playing together again."
Cleveland had originally committed to Alabama in October but decommitted in December, saying it was too soon to decide.
Vodney Cleveland shares his conversation with Auburn DT coach Vontrell King-Williams
As a junior in the 2024 season, Vodney Cleveland recorded 50 total tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss. Auburn defensive tackles coach Vontrell King-Williams is actively recruiting him.
During his official visit last weekend, the 2026 prospect spent extra time speaking with King-Williams.
"I was talking to Coach King, he was like, 'If you go in somewhere else and they throw you in the fire, if they're depending on you to come and start as a freshman, that's not a good fit,'" Cleveland told Rivals.
"Then, you won't get developed like you should and stuff like that. He was just saying I already have the talent. I can come here, he could coach me and develop me, and I could be unblockable."
Cleveland is the No. 11 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 8 recruit in Alabama, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He can be the missing piece in Auburn's 2026 cycle, which still lacks a defensive lineman commit. This cycle ranks No. 6 in the Southeastern Conference with seven committed players.
