Hugh Freeze enjoys a big recruitment momentum as five-star Maryland commit sparks Auburn flip rumor

Hugh Freeze and his Auburn staff pulled off one of the biggest moves in the 2025 class by flipping five-star quarterback Deuce Knight from Notre Dame in December. The Tigers haven’t made a move of that magnitude in the 2026 class, but there is potential for a similar impact down the line.
Five-star edge rusher Zion Elee, who committed to Maryland in December, stirred speculation about a possible flip to Auburn on Saturday with a cryptic tweet featuring an eagle emoji.
"🦅?," Elee wrote.
This subtle hint comes after he publicly declared that his recruitment closed on Feb. 21.
"My recruitment is closed," Elee tweeted.
Elee started his high school career at Joppatowne High School in Maryland before transferring to powerhouse St. Frances Academy in Baltimore for his junior year. He recorded 28 tackles for loss and 10 sacks last season.
After committing to the Terrapins, Elee told On3 about his decision to stay home.
“All the big recruits from Maryland go somewhere else, but me, being a big recruit and going to Maryland, it’s going to influence other guys to stay home, too," Elee said in February.
While it's still early to draw firm conclusions, as 2026 prospects have time to change their minds before the Early Signing Period, this development is likely concerning for Maryland. Elee is not only its top-rated commit in the 2026 class but would also be the highest-ranked signee in program history if he sticks to his commitment. However, that future is uncertain.
Meanwhile, Auburn already has a mighty edge rusher commit in four-star prospect Hezekiah Harris in the 2026 class. The Tigers have seven committed players in the cycle, ranking No. 13 in the nation.
Auburn coaches host elite QB Travis Burgess
Auburn quarterbacks coach Kent Austin and offensive coordinator Derrick Nix hit the road to see Travis Burgess this week. The Grayson High School (Georgia) is the No. 25 quarterback in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
"My connections there are strong," Burgess said on March 31, via On3. "The whole environment sticks out to me at Auburn around the coaches and the players. They are working to build the program back up. Coach Hugh Freeze is getting players in there to compete to bring the program back up.”
Burgess also holds offers from Duke, NC State, Wisconsin, Utah and North Carolina. The Tar Heels are the Tigers' biggest opponent in his recruitment race.