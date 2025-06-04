Auburn commit Wayne Henry tries to recruit five-star teammate Jireh Edwards to join him

Auburn secured a commitment from safety Wayne Henry back in August. The standout from St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Maryland) returned to Auburn over the weekend for his official visit, accompanied by fellow St. Frances star and top safety target Jireh Edwards.

Five-star Edwards, also hailing from the Maryland powerhouse, seems to be part of Auburn's effort to establish a pipeline to the school. After the visit, he shared a snap with Henry on X with the caption:

"WAR DAMNN."

Auburn defensive coordinator DJ Durkin is leading the recruitment of Edwards, who also visited Plains during April’s Big Cat Weekend.

Edwards is ranked as the No. 2 safety nationally in the 2026 class and the No. 3 prospect in Maryland, according to On3's Industry Rankings. Henry ranks as the No. 13 player in Maryland and the No. 70 safety in the class.

Using the advantage of being Edwards' teammate, Henry is heavily pursuing him to join him in Plains.

"We both one of the best safety in the country to try and make it," Henry told Rivals. "We're the best safety duo in high school, trying to make it over in college."

Edwards is set to announce his college decision on July 5, and Auburn remains in contention, along with Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oregon and Texas A&M.

This week, Rivals recruiting director Adam Gorney predicted that Edwards may choose Alabama. However, On3 still has Auburn in the lead with a 20.7% chance of landing his commitment, while Alabama sits at 8.7%.

Wayne Henry recaps his official visit to Auburn

Wayne Henry remains Auburn’s sole safety commit for the 2026 class. After confirming his participation in the Tigers' Big Cat Weekend, his official visit this week further strengthened his commitment to Hugh Freeze’s program.

"It was a great OV," Henry told Rivals. "Very good. Just waiting for the time for me to actually sign now. I feel like I'm fully bought in now. It's just icing on the cake. It's like I know everything. It's like my second home. I just know it like the back of my hand now."

A key factor in Henry's strong commitment is safeties coach TJ Rushing. However, despite his firm stance with Auburn, Indiana and Michigan State remain in pursuit. Henry also intends to take official visits to both schools, leaving the door slightly open and giving Auburn some reason to be cautious about a possible change of heart.

Besides Henry, the Tigers have six more committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 13 in the nation.

