Auburn Tigers recruiting: 4-star SF Sebastian Williams-Adams commits to Bruce Pearl's 2025 class 

Four-star recruit and the No. 44 prospect in the Class of 2025, Sebastian Williams-Adams, made his commitment official to the Auburn Tigers. He took to Instagram to announce his commitment on Nov. 18.

With his commitment, coach Bruce Pearl has now secured three players for his program. Earlier, he landed the four-star recruit from Combine Academy, KY Kaden Magwood, on Nov. 13, and three-star recruit Simon Walker from Huntsville, AL.

Sebastian Williams-Adams received a four-star rating from ESPN, On3, 247Sports and Rivals. On3 has ranked him at the 11th spot in the small forward position and third in Texas.

The Houston, TX native played high school basketball for St. John's for three years. Starting in the 2021-22 season, he played 24 games while averaging 15.1 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.5 bpg and 1.4 spg.

He improved his stats next season as he scored 20.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest in his sophomore year.

In his junior year in 2023-24, the 6-foot-8 small forward played 29 games while averaging a double-double with 21.1 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 4.4 apg, 1.6 spg and 1.5 bpg.

According to 247Sports, he had 20 offers from various programs across the country. However, he only visited seven of them, including Texas A&M on Aug. 30, Aurbun on Sep. 6, Kansas on Sep. 13, Purdue on Sep. 20, SMU on Sep. 27, Oklahoma State on Oct. 4 and Vanderbilt on Oct. 8.

On3's Jamie Shaw commended Sebastian Williams-Adams in his scouting report:

“He is an active rebounder in and out of his area. A player who keeps the motor running and continues coming at you, on both ends, throughout the course of a game. He can attack from various areas on the floor and absorbs contact getting to the free throw line," said Jamie Shaw.

Why did Sebastian Williams-Adams choose Auburn?

According to On3, four teams had the highest chance of landing Williams-Adams. These included Kansas, SMU, Texas A&M and Auburn. However, while talking to 247Sports, the forward explained his decision to join Auburn:

"I liked the family environment with the coaching staff and the players," Williams-Adams said. "They made me feel at home on my visit. I also like the historical development at my position with players like Isaac Okoro and Jabari Smith. They have proven that they can get guys like me to the NBA and that was really important to me."

With three commitments in the Class of 2025, how far will Auburn go in the NCAA tournament next season?

