Ayaan Bhadouria gears up for playoffs matchup as a 6-foot-4 sophomore

Ayaan Bhadouria, a 2027 prospect from Carrollwood Day School in Tampa, Florida is all set for the playoffs. The 6-foot-4 sophomore has emerged as a player to watch out for after he showcased his talents at the 2024 Florida Jam.

On Thursday, ISSA Bucket shared an Instagram post highlighting Bhadouri's skillset, athletic ability and defensive acumen. It had Bhadouria driving down the lane and making tough jump shots while also denying opponents in the paint. He was everywhere on the court and looked ready for the postseason.

"2027 Ayaan Bhadouria ( @ayaanbhadouria ) Has Been Clicking On All Cylinders Going Into The Playoffs | 6’4 Sophomore Is A Prospect To Look Out For," they captioned the post.

According to MaxPreps, Ayaan Bhadouria played 27 games last year and averaged 13.6 points per game, 3.7 rebounds per game and 0.8 steals per game. Prior to that, during his freshman year, he averaged 9.5 points per game, 4.0 rebounds per game and 0.6 steals per game.

In his two seasons with the Carrollwood Day Patriots, Bhadouria has averaged 11.7 points per game, 3.8 rebounds per game and 0.7 steals per game, as per MaxPreps. He is the Patriots' best scorer this season and will look to continue his form in the playoffs.

Who are the top 2027 prospects in the country?

The Class of 2027 consists of some of the best high school players in the country. The young athletes have already started to make a name for themselves, despite not playing in a lot of games. Players such as Ryan Hampton and King Gibson are already establishing themselves in the high school circuit.

The top recruit from the Class of 2027 is the 6-8 small forward Baba Oladuton. The youngster is ranked as the best overall prospect by On3 and is already sitting on offers from programs such as UCLA, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, Michigan and Indiana.

He is followed by Rockwall-Heath High School's shooting guard Ryan Hampton who On3 ranks as No.2 in the country. The four-star recruit has received offers from SMU, LSU, Auburn, Arizona State and Cincinnati.

Other notable athletes from the class include C.J. Rosser, Lincoln Cosby, Jaylan Mitchell, Paul Osaruyi and Marcus Spears Jr.

