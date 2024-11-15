“Baby Gronk boutta buy every Topps pack in sight”: Fans go wild after Livvy Dunne’s special gesture for lucky Pirates fan 

LSU star gymnast Livvy Dunne's boyfriend, Paul Skenes, won the 2024 MLB Rookie of the Year award. She celebrated his wins by attending his games and has now given a lucky fan a chance to attend a Pittsburgh Pirates game with her.

Many fans could not control their excitement and reacted to the news on X. They connected high school football and social media star Baby Gronk to her offer.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have introduced an exciting offer for fans: anyone who finds Paul Skenes’ rare 1-of-1 W card will receive two season tickets behind home plate for 30 years. Additionally, the lucky fan will get the opportunity to meet Skenes himself.

On Friday, Dunne quote-tweeted a post about the Pirates' offer.

Trending

“Let's raise the stakes...the person who finds the card can sit with me at a Pirates game in my suite.”

Expand Tweet

Some fans wanted to try their hardest to find the ultra-rare debut card.

"Baby Gronk boutta buy every Topps pack in sight," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

“I would rather sit with Paul in the dugout,” another commented.

“I guess I'm into baseball cards now 🫨,” one said

The trend continued among fans who even joked that they would go bankrupt trying to find the card.

Expand Tweet

“And now I’m going bankrupt to rip Topps baseball 😭,” a fan said.

“I would rather have the seats behind home plate for the next 30 years,” a fan said.

Baby Gronk is a social media personality who became popular for showing his football prowess and has shown admiration for Livvy Dunne.

Livvy Dunne said she finds it difficult to adjust to gymnastics routine after a long break

Livvy Dunne appeared on LSU star hooper Flau'jae Johnson's "Best of Both World with Flau'jae" podcast on Sept. 20. She talked about her experiences as a college gymnast, how she profited from the NCAA’s NIL rule, and her relationship with the former MLB number one overall of 2023, Paul Skenes.

Dunne also discussed how difficult it is for gymnasts to practice after returning from a break.

"I think all sports have like different levels of like how hard you need to train for your sport but gymnastics is obviously your own body weight and your job is to make it look easy," she said. "Like if you're not making it look easy then you're not doing it right.

"For the fifth year back, we have this conditioning test and it's eight exercises and it's like kind of what we did in Elite Gymnastics, which is very hard. ... But it's just hard like coming back from such a crazy summer and then having to do these things. It's such a rude awakening.”

Dunne will return for a fifth year with the LSU Lady Tigers gymnastics team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback