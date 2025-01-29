"Bad szn incoming": North Carolina fans react to Hubert Davis' top three recruits of the 2025 class

North Carolina has had a more than decent haul for the class of 2025, with their headliner being five-star Caleb Wilson, along with four-stars Derek Dixon and Isiah Dennis, all of whom are part of the ESPN 100. However, with a 13-9 overall record and the Tar Heels struggling this season, fans are skeptical that even a five-star like Wilson could turn things around for Hubert Davis' program at Chapel Hill.

Fans commented that they are not very happy with the recruits going to Chapel Hill next year, with some Duke fans even fanning the flames.

"Bad szn incoming," one Duke fan account said.

"not better than the duke and uk recruiting classes😂," another person pointed out.

"How much longer will they tolerate mediocrity in Chapel Hill?" another commenter asked.

Meanwhile, several Tar Heels fans asked for changes, while others were pretty happy with this North Carolina crop. Some expressed that Davis has some "mid" recruits.

"We need size… we will be the same time next year… Davis has got to start getting high quality bigs… too many shooters and wings… we are getting killed inside in all the big games.. We aren’t rebounding at a high clip anymore," one North Carolina fan pointed out.

"Got a DMV guard & Wilson? Yea we in good hands next season this alone will probably keep Hubert’s job." one commenter added.

"Mid mid and mider," one person wrote.

Hoops fans react to North Carolina Class of 2025 recruits so far (Source: Instagram/ league.ready)

Caleb Wilson is considered among the best players in the talented class of 2025. He is ranked No. 6 and picked the school for its history and prestige.

Caleb Wilson's mom blasts Kentucky fans because of threats he received after committing to North Carolina

Meanwhile, there was much backlash from Kentucky fans after Caleb Wilson committed to North Carolina, with some sending him threatening and disturbing DMs. His mother, Sabrina Wilson, took to X (formerly Twitter), posted one of those threatening DMs, and said she would be taking legal action.

"These are the types of threats my son is getting from Kentucky Fans. I will be seeking assistance from the law and will not quit until you are behind bars." she tweeted.

Caleb Wilson described Duke as "everything I was looking for in a program" and said that he was impressed with the school's rich history, which was why he decided to commit.

