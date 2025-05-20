Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson surprises his alma mater in a heartwarming gesture [VIDEO] 

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the greatest quarterbacks in modern football, winning MVP titles. Unlike many elite players who rise to prominence in the NFL, Jackson has stood out since his high school days.
On Friday, Jackson returned to his roots by visiting his former high school program, the Boynton Beach Tigers, during their spring game against the Royal Palm Beach Wildcats. The Tigers had a rough start, trailing 13-0 at halftime.
Coach Tre Smith rallied his program during the break, telling them:
"We can win this game. We're gonna win this game. You guys gotta believe we just gotta do our job. Keep it composed and do your job. Alright? You gotta communicate better. First half, don't matter no more. Don't matter no more. How we finish is everything. How we finish is everything. You guys got to stick to the game plan."
Jackson also offered encouragement:
"Hey, watch the ball like Coach. Second half is ours, bro."
Despite their efforts, the Tigers eventually lost 28-7. Still, Jackson’s visit is sure to inspire and motivate the school moving forward.
Lamar Jackson's career at Boynton Beach
Over two seasons at Boynton Beach, Lamar Jackson passed for 2,263 yards and 31 touchdowns, with just nine interceptions, while also adding 1,624 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns.
Fans may recall Jackson’s performance in Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season against the Los Angeles Chargers. With under eight minutes remaining in the second quarter, he scored on a 10-yard run by slicing through defenders and juking Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley at the goalline.
It was a move reminiscent of his career at Boynton Beach. In old highlight footage, Jackson was seen sprinting toward the end zone before abruptly stopping and causing a defender to fly past him out of bounds before he casually walked in for the touchdown.
Jackson’s explosiveness has always been a hallmark of his game. He was ranked No. 409 overall in the 2015 recruiting class by 247Sports Composite and was the No. 12 dual-threat quarterback in the nation. In 2014, he earned the Lou Groza Palm Beach County High School Player of the Year honors.
Lamar Jackson went on to play college football at Louisville before being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens with the final pick of the first round in the 2018 NFL Draft.