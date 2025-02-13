"Bama bound" "Friar": Hoops fans share their reactions to 5-star prospect Caleb Holt's recent head coach visits including Houston’s Kelvin Sampson 

Caleb Holt, the No. 4 prospect in the Class of 2026, is ranked at the top spot in the shooting guard position and Georgia. The 6-foot-5 guard has impressed with his performances for Grayson High School, attracting interest from top programs across the country.

On3's Joe Tipton took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the 10 programs that have visited the five-star recruit. These include Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Houston, Kansas, Kentucky, Providence and Tennessee:

Expand Tweet

Trending

However, hoops fans quickly joined to comment on the post, asking Caleb Holt to join their favorite programs:

Expand Tweet

"Bama Bound," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

This fan wanted Holt to join Providence, "FRIAR."

More fans joined the conversation in the post:

Hoops fans share their reactions to 5-star prospect Caleb Holt's recent head coach visits including Houston’s Kelvin Sampson

"@iamcalebholt have you seen the offense @CoachMarkPope runs? You would excel into the nba right away !!! Come be a part of the greatest team in college basketball! Family for life BBN," this fan wanted Holt to join the Kentucky Wildcats.

Another fan wanted Holt to sign for Houston, "As a lifelong Jayhawk fan, Houston is clearly the move."

"As a lifelong Baylor fan. Houston is the move #GoCoogs," a fan commented.

This fan wanted Holt to join the Crimson Tide, "Alabama basketball is the move! RTR."

Caleb Holt ranks at the third spot in the 2026 ESPN 60 Recruiting Database. According to On3, Holt has received interest from 23 top programs including Louisville, Kentucky, Kansas State and more.

He was also awarded the 2023-24 Gatorade Boys Basketball Alabama Player of the Year after he scored 20.2 points, grabbed 9.5 rebounds, dished out 2.4 assists and stole the ball thrice per contest.

Furthermore, he also led Team USA to a gold medal at the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship after becoming one of four USA players to record a double-double at the tournament.

Caleb Holt's Recruiting Timeline

The Loganville, GA, native has taken only one official visit to Ole Miss on Feb. 2. However, he has taken five unofficial visits to Auburn with the first one coming on Sep. 16, 2023, and the latest one coming on Friday.

Caleb Holt spoke about the Auburn Tigers in an interview with On3:

“Auburn is having a big year this year. They have Tahaad (Pettiford) and he’s having a great year. Just seeing what they do with their guards, it’s a great look for me to see because I want to play guard and get to the next level. The confidence coach Bruce Pearl has them playing with is a coach I’m looking for to have that confidence in me.”

Caleb Holt still has one more year before he decides on his collegiate career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback