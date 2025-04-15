"Bama lock for sure": Football fans react as Kobe Bryant's nephew Jett Washington provides major Alabama update following his A-Day visit

Four-star safety prospect and nephew of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, Jett Washington, has provided a major recruitment update following his latest visit to Alabama. Washington visited the Crimson Tide for their A-Day festivities over the weekend, which marked the end of spring practice for Kalen DeBoer’s men. He spoke to 247Sports after his visit and said:
“The Tide are extremely high on my list.”
Fans on Instagram shared their reaction to the elite prospect’s visit and his comments.
“Yeah, he's a Bama lock for sure,” one fan said.
“Bama all the way,” an Alabama fan said.
“Roll tide,” another Alabama fan wrote.
“That's a scary height and weight on a safety to go up against with a fly route as a receiver," one football fan commented. "I need to go check out this dude’s highlight reels. I'm sure he brings the boom on a bit! RTR.”
"He's going to USC, Kobe’s nephew, and he's from the west,” another football fan commented.
“Bring in some linebackers, please. Most looked undersized from what I (have) seen at A-Day,” an Alabama fan said.
Back in February, Washington, who has at least 30 offers per 247Sports, narrowed down his list to 11 schools. The other schools on his shortlist, apart from Alabama, are Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, UNLV, and USC.
However, even before revealing his shortlist, the standout safety has shown signs of an affinity for Alabama. In a video shared by Rivals in September 2024, the Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV) athlete was seen rocking an Alabama towel.
Despite the recent visit, Alabama is not considered favorite to sign Jett Washington
Jett Washington's A-Day visit is his second unofficial visit to Alabama, following his first trip to Tuscaloosa in September 2024. Notwithstanding the recent visit, the Crimson Tide are not considered the favorite to sign him, according to On3. The portal places the UCLA Bruins over Alabama in the race to sign Washington.
The Bruins have a 20.3% chance of signing the safety, while Alabama only has a 17.8% chance, according to On3. It's still too early in the process to call his destination. What is undoubted, however, is the quality Jett Washington brings to any side that lands him.
The No. 37 overall prospect in the class, per the On3 Industry Ranking, Washington is Nevada’s top recruit. He is also the No. 3 safety nationally. He has led Bishop Gorman to state titles in both football and basketball. In the state football final in 2024, he recorded five interceptions and 38 total tackles en route to victory.