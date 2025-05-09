"Be surprised": Jason Crowe Jr. reacts as Notre Dame school's Tyran Stokes shows off impressive moves training for the Chris Brickley Invitational 

Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2026, finished his junior year of high school basketball at Notre Dame Sherman Oaks. The 6-foot-7 small forward was seen practicing for the Chris Brickley Invitational.

On Friday, the famous Instagram basketball page League Ready shared videos of Stokes practicing his post game as he dominated the defender to convert a hook shot and showed his strength in the paint.

In the second video, Stokes displayed his impressive vertical, finishing with a slam in the fastbreak, an alley oop and a putback opportunity.

"We need Stokes back playing this summer in the EYBL 😭🤞," the post was captioned.

Jason Crowe Jr., the No. 6 recruit in the 2026 Class, shared his reaction in the comments section of the post:

Jason Crowe Jr. reacts as Notre Dame school's Tyran Stokes shows off impressive moves training for the Chris Brickley Invitational

"be surprised," he commented.

In his junior year at Notre Dame, Stokes was close to averaging a double-double in 29 games, posting 21.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest.

He also led the Knights to a 28-8 overall record and a 5-2 record in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball League, where they defeated the son of the four-time NBA Champion LeBron James, Bryce James' Sierra Canyon Trailblazers in the semi-finals. However, they lost against Harvard-Westlake in February.

In the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships, the Knights sealed a 76-56 win over Montgomery in the first round on Mar. 5. They also defeated St. Joseph in the regional semifinals by a tight 66-64 margin on Mar. 8. However, they were knocked out in their attempt to reach the state championship match.

On March 11, they were defeated by Roosevelt 79-76 in the regional finals.

Which program has the highest chance of landing Tyran Stokes?

Tyran Stokes received interest from over 20 programs across the nation. These include offers from the Louisville Cardinals, Oregon Ducks, Texas A&M Aggies and Kansas Jayhawks.

However, according to On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine, Louisville leads the race to sign the forward with a 32.6% chance, followed by Kentucky with a 28.5% prediction and Kansas with a 24.4% probability.

Other colleges have less than a 1% chance of landing Tyran Stokes. The small forward still has another year to decide on his collegiate career.

