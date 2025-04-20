Four-star LSU signee Bella Hines shared her reaction to the trending USC "Speak Your Mind" challenge in a video posted to her Instagram story on Sunday. The 5-foot-9 guard was nominated to take part in the viral challenge, which involves getting doused with cold water after naming a few fellow high school hoopers to take it on next.

The video in question featured senior point guard Latavious Morris completing the challenge after nominating Hines and a few others to do the same within 24 hours. She shared the video with a three-word caption that read:

"Tay ur joking 😐😐."

Bella Hines drops 3-word reaction to Latavious Morris challenging her for the latest trend. (Image via Instagram @bellahines.3)

Latavious Morris is a 5-foot-8 point guard who just concluded his high school senior year at the Atrisco Heritage Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He averaged 22.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 4.2 steals per game, leading the Jaguars to a 19-11 season record.

Like Morris, Hines also just concluded her high school basketball career with ABC Prep. She capped it off by featuring in the Nike Hoops Summit, where she represented Mexico, and then the Jordan Brand Classic, which took place on Friday.

Bella Hines will be joining the LSU Tigers in the Southeastern Conference next season. She will join the program alongside fellow five-star class of 2025 recruits Grace Knox, Zakiyah Johnson and Divine Bourreage, who also committed to LSU.

Bella Hines's Performance at the Jordan Brand Classic

In what may be her final high school game, four-star LSU signee Bella Hine played for Team Flight in the Jordan Brand Classic on Friday. She was joined by five-star prospects Aaliyah Chavez, Jazzy Davidson and Sienna Betts, as well as fellow LSU signees Grace Knox and Divine Bourage.

Team Flight won the game by 126-108, with Hines contributing eight points, one rebound and three assists in the 15 minutes of play. Chavez, who was crowned MVP, ended the game with 24 points, five assists and five steals. Meanwhile, fellow LSU signees Bourage and Knox contributed three and four points, respectively.

