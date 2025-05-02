"Best guard in the country": Hoops fans react as Arkansas signee Darius Acuff impresses in front of NBA scouts at the Iverson Classic practice

The Iverson Classic may be the final high school game for many players, including Darius Acuff Jr. On Thursday, the five-star point guard was in Hampton, Virginia, and pulled up for practice before Friday's big game. Several scouts were watching the Arkansas signee play there, and many were impressed.

Acuff Jr. is among many All-American selections for the Iverson Classic, including Nate Ament, Darryn Peterson, Jermaine O'Neal Jr., Kiyan Anthony, Shelton Henderson, Caleb Wilson, and more.

However, his impressive closed-door practice session has gotten some fans talking.

"best guard in the country," one impressed fan pointed out.

"From 3 years ago seeing you at the Breslin center against Muskegon for state championship game has really improved and your paste of game control court." one person commented.

"DETROIT MADE AND BRED... BEST PG IN THE COUNTRY FOR SURE💯🏀🏀🏀🏀." said another fan.

Fans react to Darius Acuff Jr. practicing for the Iverson Classic (source: IG/ madehoops)

Meanwhile, Arkansas fans also showed up, while others remembered how good Darius Acuff Jr. was from the start. Another person also said the drop in his On3 rankings may have caused him to go bonkers.

"Calapari can sleep good at night wit him starting pg 😂😂😂," said one fan.

"Acuff, DJ, Leek, Billy, and Knox are the best backcourt in cbb by far," another commenter added.

"He saw @on3 dropped him in rankings now he snapping lol," another one pointed out.

This is but the latest high school all-star game that Darius Acuff Jr. has played in. He appeared in the McDonald's All-American Game for the East team on April 1, the Nike Hoops Summit for Team USA on Apr. 12, and the Jordan Brand Classic for Team Flight on Apr. 18.

Darius Acuff Jr. signs with Reebok

The Iverson Classic is run by the vice president of basketball operations for Reebok, Allen Iverson. With the annual high school all-star game happening in his backyard, the NBA legend signed Darius Acuff Jr. to an NIL deal with the sportswear brand. A.I. also released a statement.

“We’re proud to welcome Darius to the team,” Iverson said. “His energy, ambition, and drive for success is exactly what Reebok Basketball stands for," said Iverson.

Acuff Jr. is the latest high school hooper to sign with Reebok, which restarted its basketball brand after a long time and is venturing into NIL deals with high school stars. Their most high-profile signing is with No. 4-ranked Nate Ament.

