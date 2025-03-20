  • home icon
  "Best PG in the country": Hoops fans react to elite dual sport athlete Dionte Neal's unbelievable high school career run till now

"Best PG in the country": Hoops fans react to elite dual sport athlete Dionte Neal's unbelievable high school career run till now

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Mar 20, 2025 10:32 GMT
Hoops fans react to elite dual sport athlete Dionte Neal
Hoops fans react to elite dual sport athlete Dionte Neal's unbelievable high school career run till now (Image: IG/ Dionte Neal)

Dionte Neal, a multi-sport athlete from Reidsville High School, represents his high school in basketball and football. The 5-foot-7 point guard is an unranked player from the Class of 2026 and won the 2024-25 North Carolina MaxPreps Player of the Year award.

Furthermore, he led his school to an unbeaten 31-0 overall record, including a 12-0 record in the North Carolina 2A Mid-State Basketball League. The popular basketball page SLAM High School took to Instagram to share some highlights of the player:

"Most slept on guard in high school?" the first slide of the post was captioned.

Hoops fans took to the comments section to give their opinions:

Hoops fans react to elite dual sport athlete Dionte Neal's unbelievable high school career run till now
"Best PG in the Country," commented a fan.
"Best guard in the nation .. controls the whole game and never get tired 💯🔥," another fan agreed.
"Leads NC in steals and assists. Top 5 national in steals and top 10 national in assists. He a killa for real," a fan commented.
"Facts. He play just like a young CP3. Size don’t matter they can’t do nothing wit him!!," another said.
More fans joined the conversation to commend Neal:

Hoops fans react to elite dual sport athlete Dionte Neal's unbelievable high school career run till now
"I've been saying it for 3 years.I'm so glad others are finally seeing it and acknowledging it!" commented a fan.
Another fan commented, "Yaaay Dionte... and hes a real leader on the court and for his team."
"My kid played against him on the AAU circuit. Love the kids game!" another fan commended Neal's game.
A fan commented, "Best PG in NC, good way to fight through that injury in the state championship game."
"It’s a shame how great of a 🏀 player he is and is not celebrated as much as he should because of his height," commented a fan.

How good is Dionte Neal?

Dionte Neal, a Class of 2026 guard, holds offers from programs across the nation. These include Hampton, High Point, NC A&T, Charleston, Western Carolina, NC Central and more.

Furthermore, the point guard has only lost one game in his high school career, boasting an 85-1 record. He has also won two state championships, including the 2025 NCHSAA Men's Basketball Championships after defeating Northwood with a 71-54 scoreline on Saturday.

The Peach Jam Champion is averaging a double double with 21.5 ppg, 10.3 apg, 4.2 rpg, 5.7 spg and 0.3 bpg.

Dionte Neal still has another year before deciding on his collegiate career.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
