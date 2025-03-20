"Best PG in the country": Hoops fans react to elite dual sport athlete Dionte Neal's unbelievable high school career run till now

Dionte Neal, a multi-sport athlete from Reidsville High School, represents his high school in basketball and football. The 5-foot-7 point guard is an unranked player from the Class of 2026 and won the 2024-25 North Carolina MaxPreps Player of the Year award.

Furthermore, he led his school to an unbeaten 31-0 overall record, including a 12-0 record in the North Carolina 2A Mid-State Basketball League. The popular basketball page SLAM High School took to Instagram to share some highlights of the player:

"Most slept on guard in high school?" the first slide of the post was captioned.

Hoops fans took to the comments section to give their opinions:

Hoops fans react to elite dual sport athlete Dionte Neal's unbelievable high school career run till now

"Best PG in the Country," commented a fan.

"Best guard in the nation .. controls the whole game and never get tired 💯🔥," another fan agreed.

"Leads NC in steals and assists. Top 5 national in steals and top 10 national in assists. He a killa for real," a fan commented.

"Facts. He play just like a young CP3. Size don’t matter they can’t do nothing wit him!!," another said.

More fans joined the conversation to commend Neal:

"I've been saying it for 3 years.I'm so glad others are finally seeing it and acknowledging it!" commented a fan.

Another fan commented, "Yaaay Dionte... and hes a real leader on the court and for his team."

"My kid played against him on the AAU circuit. Love the kids game!" another fan commended Neal's game.

A fan commented, "Best PG in NC, good way to fight through that injury in the state championship game."

"It’s a shame how great of a 🏀 player he is and is not celebrated as much as he should because of his height," commented a fan.

How good is Dionte Neal?

Dionte Neal, a Class of 2026 guard, holds offers from programs across the nation. These include Hampton, High Point, NC A&T, Charleston, Western Carolina, NC Central and more.

Furthermore, the point guard has only lost one game in his high school career, boasting an 85-1 record. He has also won two state championships, including the 2025 NCHSAA Men's Basketball Championships after defeating Northwood with a 71-54 scoreline on Saturday.

The Peach Jam Champion is averaging a double double with 21.5 ppg, 10.3 apg, 4.2 rpg, 5.7 spg and 0.3 bpg.

Dionte Neal still has another year before deciding on his collegiate career.

