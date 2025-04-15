"Best in Texas go to Ohio State": Football fans react to 4-star WR Brock Boyd's flip to Ryan Day's team from TCU

Brock Boyd, a three-star wide receiver from Southlake Carroll High School flipped his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes from the TCU Horned Frogs on Tuesday. He chose the Buckeyes over top programs such as SMU, Baylor, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Oregon and Illinois.

Boyd received an offer from TCU on Jun. 3, 2023, and he committed to the Horned Frogs on Jul. 29, 2024. However, the three-star athlete received a scholarship offer from the Buckeyes in January this year. After exploring his options, the receiver decided to flip his commitment to the Buckeyes.

On3 Recruits' Instagram page shared the news of Boyd's flip and CFB fans were quick with their reactions to the post. A majority of the Ohio State fans showed support to their new commit in the comment section of the post.

"Best in Texas go to Ohio State," one fan said.

"Damn we really have white QBs AND receivers now in columbus. Glad to see DEI still hanging around a bit longer," another fan wrote.

"Now Dixon Wyatt and we'll call it a class for wr's," another fan commented.

However, some fans questioned Brock Boyd's decision to leave TCU and pledge his allegiance to the Ryan Day-led program.

"Went from potential starting time as a freshman to transferring sophomore year with no play time," one fan wrote.

"Bruh why couldn't tcu have him. Ohio state doesn't need every wr," another fan commented.

"Just to lose to Oregon and Michigan again?!" another fan said.

Boyd is ranked No. 379 in the country and is the 61st-best wide receiver in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the 53nd-best overall recruit from the state of Texas.

Brock Boyd sheds light on the Ohio State Buckeyes

Three-star Brock Boyd took a visit to Columbus in March this year and spoke about the program's offensive coordinator in an interview with Bucknuts.

"Coach (Brian) Hartline and I have a great relationship," Brock Boyd said, as per 247Sports. "He's a great guy, as real as can be. He's hard on his guys, but that shows how much he cares about them. He spends a lot of extra time with them.

"Ohio State is a beautiful place. I loved it there. I had a blast on my (March) visit. The weather is different than down here. I'll get back there in June for my official visit."

The Buckeyes' Class of 2026 is ranked No. 2 in the country, as per 247Sports. They have landed 11 commitments so far from the class.

