"Best way to go out": LeBron James’ son Bryce James shares a heartfelt statement as he concludes his high school career on a high note

Bryce James, son of the four-time NBA Champ LeBron James, will be ready to start his collegiate journey at the Arizona Wildcats soon. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard finished his high school career after helping Sierra Canyon win the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships.

The Trailblazers secured a 58-53 victory over Lincoln in the State Finals match on Friday to win the trophy. The Sierra Canyon senior took to Instagram to share the picture of the trophy he received:

LeBron James' son Bryce James shares a heartfelt statement as he concludes his high school career on a high note (Image: IG/Bryce James).

"Best way to go out," James captioned his story.

James also shared a picture of the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships Regional Final trophy on his IG story after their 74-68 win against Redondo Union on Tuesday:

"Thank you god," the young James captioned his story with a folded hands emoji.

James shared the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships Regional Final trophy on his IG Story (Image: IG/Bryce James)

The story was reshared by his father, LeBron James, with a one-word reaction:

LeBron James shares his son's achievement on his IG story (Image: IG/ LeBron James)

"AYYYYEEEEEEE," the Lakers star captioned his story with hands emoji.

The Trailblazers faced Centennial in Round 1 of the Championship and sealed a 73-48 victory on March 4 to advance to Round 2. They secured a 78-45 win over Santa Barbara on March 6 and progressed to the Regional Semifinals, where they locked horns with JSerra Catholic.

After a 68-64 win against JSerra Catholic on March 8, Sierra Canyon advanced to the Regional Final game, winning 74-68 against Redondo Union, after which they secured the championship against Linclon.

Bryce James' recruiting journey

James is ranked at the 211th spot nationally, 58th in the shooting guard position and 27th in California, according to On3's Industry Rankings. The shooting guard received offers from three programs, including the Wildcats, the Buckeyes and Duquesne.

He also took unofficial visits to Ohio State on Oct. 7 and his elder brother and Lakers' guard Bronny James' alma mater, USC, on Oct. 19, 2023. His unofficial visit to Arizona was on Nov. 22 last year.

However, he made his commitment to Arizona on Jan. 1 and published the news on his official Instagram account. James will be joined by 6-foot-8 small forward Dwayne Aristode at Tommy Lloyd's team next season.

