"Better than Boozer and Dybantsa": Hoops fans react to Kansas commit Darryn Peterson's astounding stat at the beginning of the season 

No. 3 recruit Darryn Peterson in the Class of 2025 committed to the Kansas Jayhawks on Nov. 1. In the game against the Columbus Explorers and Duke signees Boozer Twins, Peterson helped Prolific Prep to a 66-54 win in the showcase game played at Florida Atlantic University.

The basketball page SLAM HIGH SCHOOL posted highlights of Peterson's high school games where he is seen rising to clean the board, finding open teammates and finishing through traffic.

Hoops fans took to the post's comments section to react to his highlights:

Hoops fans react to Kansas commit Darryn Peterson's astounding stat at the beginning of the season

This fan compared Peterson with the No. 1 and No. 2 recruits in the Class of 2025, "Better than boozer and dybantsa."

"He funna be a problem in college," commented a fan.

A fan pointed out that Peterson has been excellent in 3ssb also, "He been doing this in 3ssb tho."

Another fan commented, "He a straight pro 💯."

Darryn Peterson also commented on the spot and one more fan compared him with the Boozer twins in the comment section:

"He already beat the boozer twins. Just look at the guy go, I don't understand how he was one rank below Cameron. Peterson def has a bright future ahead of him. Kansas got a 💪 singing for sure. We'll see him in the NBA mark my words," commented a fan.

Darryn Peterson also commented on the post, "love."

Peterson had offers from other top colleges including Ohio State, Kentucky, Alabama, Kansas State, USC and more.

Bill Self secured three other commitments in the Class of 2025. Apart from Peterson, Bryson Tiller and Samis Calderon, four-star recruits and power forwards from Atlanta committed to the Jayhawks. Also, three-star recruit Jaden Nickens announced his commitment on Thursday.

Darryn Peterson's high school stats

The Canton, OH native scored more than 1,000 points in just his first two seasons of high school. In his freshman year, Peterson earned the Division II All-Ohio title and All-Northeast Inland in his sophomore year.

The 2023-23 Ohio Mr. Basketball averaged 31.0 ppg, 9.8 rpg, and 2.8 spg while also helping Team USA capture the gold medal in the 2023 FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship with 16.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg, and 3.7 apg in six games.

Peterson also played club basketball for Phenom United, averaging 28.2 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 4.6 apg, 4.2 spg and 3.0 bpg this summer in the Adidas 3Stripes Select league.

