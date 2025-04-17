"Better than Chavez!": Hoops fans react to USC commit Jazzy Davidson ending her high school career as No. 1 2025 ESPNW hooper

Jazzy Davidson signed for the USC Trojans on Sep. 24. Davidson, who played alongside Aaliyah Chavez, the former No. 1 player (as per the 2025 ESPN 100 rankings) in the McDonald's All American Game on Apr. 2 and the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit on Saturday, took over the top spot in the latest rankings.

Premier Basketball published the rankings on Instagram on Thursday. Davidson ranked first, followed by UCLA Bruins signee Sienna Betts and Oklahoma Sooners commit Aaliyah Chavez.

"FINAL 2025 Player Rankings. Congratulations to the @espnw 25 class for a fantastic HS run. On to the next level - give them a hand!!" The post's caption read.

Hoops fans dropped their reactions and opinions in the post's comments section.

"Better than Chavez!" a fan wrote.

"As she should she’s definitely the best player in the draft," another fan wrote.

"LA is already excited about @uscwbb then they have the audacity to get @jazzydavidson. Galen really about to be rocking again!" A fan wrote.

"She’s awesome! I can’t wait to watch her play!! @jazzydavidson," a fan wrote.

More fans joined the comments section to give their opinions.

"I mean, it's kinda confusing isn't it? What Aaliyah has done at Monterey, I don't think Jazzy could've done. however, it was Jazzy who performed at the big stages both All-American Game and the Hoop Summit. Eh, rankings are just a bunch of bs anyway. Let's see who tops who in college," a fan wrote.

"Yea, well Davidson has shown what she can do against actual good players. Chavez didn't have any competition playing for Monterey. Jazzy has proved herself twice at the big stage alr, while Chavez didn't perform as we expected, to say the least," another fan wrote.

Jazzy Davidson leads Team USA to victory at the Nike Hoop Summit

Team USA was stacked with top high school prospects, including Davidson, Betts, Aaliyah Crump and more. However, Jazzy Davidson led the charge to secure a 90–78 win for Team USA.

Davidson played 31 minutes and scored 16 points on 7-for-18 shooting, including 33.3% from beyond the arc. She also had six rebounds, seven assists, three steals and three blocks in the match.

Jazzy Davidson is the only player signed by the Trojans from the 2025 class.

