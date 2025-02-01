  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • Bill Belichick makes recruiting splash for North Carolina target and nation's No. 1 RB to the Class of 2026

Bill Belichick makes recruiting splash for North Carolina target and nation's No. 1 RB to the Class of 2026

By Maliha
Modified Feb 01, 2025 14:51 GMT
North Carolina Tar Heels Present New Football Coach Bill Belichick - Source: Getty
North Carolina Tar Heels Present New Football Coach Bill Belichick - Source: Getty

When Bill Belichick took over as North Carolina's head coach, many speculated that he might not stay there long. However, the former NFL coach has ignored the skepticism and has been actively recruiting prospects for the Tar Heels.

On Friday, he visited Louisa County High School to meet with five-star running back Savion Hiter.

"Appreciate @Belichick_B for making the trip #GoHeels," Hiter posted on X with a snap with Belichick.
also-read-trending Trending

In his junior season in 2024, Hiter amassed 1,897 all-purpose yards (1,698 rushing, 199 receiving) and 29 touchdowns on 156 carries, averaging 10.8 yards per carry.

Hiter is the best running back in the 2026 class. He is also the No. 1 prospect in Virginia and the No. 21 prospect in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

He also contributed defensively, recording 56 total tackles, one interception, seven sacks, four tackles for loss and three kick returns in his junior season.

Acquiring Hiter will be a major win for North Carolina's 2026 class, which has four committed players and ranks No. 32 in the nation.

Which other schools are in the race for Savion Hiter's recruitment besides North Carolina?

In August, Savion Hiter named his top five programs, which comprised Michigan, Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee and Penn State. Michigan has continually prioritized him, and Sherrone Moore's program appears to be in a good position to secure his pledge.

As of now, North Carolina's chances of landing Hiter seem slim. However, the hiring of Bill Belichick as the Tar Heels head coach could shift a recruit’s perception of the program.

Belichick has a two-decade track record of success and is set to release his book "The Art of Winning" in May.

Aside from winning numerous Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, Belichick was known for discovering late-round draft prospects and developing them into outstanding players. This history of talent development could provide UNC a competitive advantage in Hiter's recruitment.

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी