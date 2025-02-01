Bill Belichick makes recruiting splash for North Carolina target and nation's No. 1 RB to the Class of 2026

When Bill Belichick took over as North Carolina's head coach, many speculated that he might not stay there long. However, the former NFL coach has ignored the skepticism and has been actively recruiting prospects for the Tar Heels.

On Friday, he visited Louisa County High School to meet with five-star running back Savion Hiter.

"Appreciate @Belichick_B for making the trip #GoHeels," Hiter posted on X with a snap with Belichick.

In his junior season in 2024, Hiter amassed 1,897 all-purpose yards (1,698 rushing, 199 receiving) and 29 touchdowns on 156 carries, averaging 10.8 yards per carry.

Hiter is the best running back in the 2026 class. He is also the No. 1 prospect in Virginia and the No. 21 prospect in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

He also contributed defensively, recording 56 total tackles, one interception, seven sacks, four tackles for loss and three kick returns in his junior season.

Acquiring Hiter will be a major win for North Carolina's 2026 class, which has four committed players and ranks No. 32 in the nation.

Which other schools are in the race for Savion Hiter's recruitment besides North Carolina?

In August, Savion Hiter named his top five programs, which comprised Michigan, Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee and Penn State. Michigan has continually prioritized him, and Sherrone Moore's program appears to be in a good position to secure his pledge.

As of now, North Carolina's chances of landing Hiter seem slim. However, the hiring of Bill Belichick as the Tar Heels head coach could shift a recruit’s perception of the program.

Belichick has a two-decade track record of success and is set to release his book "The Art of Winning" in May.

Aside from winning numerous Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, Belichick was known for discovering late-round draft prospects and developing them into outstanding players. This history of talent development could provide UNC a competitive advantage in Hiter's recruitment.

