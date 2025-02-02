Bill Belichick's North Carolina receives commitment of elite athlete to the Class of 2027

Sophomore athlete Skylar Robinson committed to North Carolina's 2026 class on Saturday. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound prospect's commitment came after receiving an offer from Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick and general manager Mike Lombardi last week.

“The UNC coaching staff and GM Lombardi have been incredibly involved in my recruitment and it already feels like home to me,” Robinson told On3. “I’ve witnessed them building something truly special and for them to want me to be a part of that is an honor.”

The standout from Junipero Serra High School (California) addresses his caliber as an athlete/wide receiver on his X profile. As a 2027 class prospect, he has yet to be ranked by recruiting channels.

Besides North Carolina, Skylar Robinson also received attention from schools like California, Syracuse, Georgia State, UNLV, Louisville, Grambling State, Western Kentucky, Houston Christian, Washington State, Colorado State, Arizona State, Nevada, Western Michigan and Delaware State, among others.

Skylar Robinson is excited to play alongside his brother

Skylar Robinson's commitment came amid Bill Belichick's active recruiting visit to potential prospects in the last few days. Besides being able to be groomed under a multiple Super Bowl-winning coach like Belichick, Robinson would also get the chance to be a teammate of his older brother, Jason Robinson, who transferred to UNC on Jan. 11 as part of the school's 18-deep transfer collection.

“Being coached by one of the greatest of all time and having the chance to play alongside my big brother has always been a dream of mine so the opportunity to do that means a lot to me," Robinson told On3.

Robinson is also the younger brother of three-star wide receiver Jadyn Robinson, who committed to Delaware State's 2025 class a week ago.

With his commitment, Skylar Robinson became the first member of North Carolina's 2027 class. The Tar Heels are also in the mix for multiple prospects in this cycle, including athlete Sequel Patterson, running back Amir Brown, offensive tackle Junior Saunders, linebacker Amarri Irvin, safety T'ari Miller and athlete Jonathan Dillon, among others.

UNC has four committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 32 in the nation.

