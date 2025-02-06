Bill Belichick's North Carolina secures commitment of elite running back to the Class of 2025

Three-star running back Jaylon Nichols made headlines on Wednesday by committing to North Carolina's 2025 class. The Neville High School (Louisiana) standout received his offer from Bill Belichick’s program just two days earlier, on Monday.

Nichols made the announcement on X, tagging Belichick, North Carolina general manager Michael Lombardi and offensive analyst Natrone Means in his post.

"#AGTG I’m grateful to announce my commitment to @UNCFootball @Belichick_B @NevilleTigersFB @mlombardiuncgm @coachmeans_20 #Tarheels," Nichols tweeted.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound prospect recorded 219 carries, 24 touchdowns and 1,527 all-purpose yards. He helped lead Neville to an 11-2 record in 2024 and earned a spot in the Gridiron Football All-American Bowl.

Jaylon Nichols is the No. 140 running back in the 2025 class and the No. 50 recruit in Louisiana, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He is also the 1,881-ranked prospect in the nation.

Jaylon Nichols opens up about his commitment to North Carolina

With the addition of Jaylon Nichols, North Carolina’s 2025 recruiting class now stands at 27 commits, including 16 who have yet to sign, as per On3. Nichols becomes the third running back in the Tar Heels' class, joining fellow three-star prospects Demon June and Joseph Troupe. Both June and Troupe are also expected to sign with the program this week.

Before choosing UNC, Nichols received scholarship offers from Louisiana, Arizona State and Louisiana-Monroe.

“It was very hard because I had JUCOs and walk-ons but never had that full D-1 scholarship,” Nichols told The Ouachita Citizen. “I had UL (Lafayette) calling me a lot. Trying to get me. But when Michael Lombardi called me it changed everything.”

Bill Belichick has been phenomenal in recruiting prospects for UNC this cycle, with Nichols becoming the fourth prospect to commit to the school this month, alongside tight end Kenedy Uzoma, wide receiver Shanard Clower and defensive lineman Kamarion Thomas.

The Tar Heels also landed eight commitments last month, including edge rusher Chinedu Onyeagoro, quarterback Au’Tori Newkirk, linebacker Tyler Houser and defensive lineman Nicco Maggio.

North Carolina has also added 18 players in the transfer portal and ranks No. 55 in the nation.

