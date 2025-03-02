Bill Belichick & UNC eyeing to flip four-star Texas A&M DL commit with latest recruiting move

Four-star defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin has been committed to Texas A&M since October, but Bill Belichick and the UNC coaching staff have made him a key target for the Tar Heels’ 2026 recruiting class. Ruffin has also scheduled a visit to Chapel Hill for next weekend.

"I will be in the hill next weekend!!@lancethompson_ @mlombardiuncgm @Belichick_B," Ruffin posted on X, tagging Belichick, linebacker coach Lance Thompson and general manager Michael Lombardi.

The 6-foot-3, 303-pound prospect posted 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, one quarterback hurry and a fumble recovery during his junior season in 2024. As a sophomore, he tallied 52 tackles, four tackles for loss, four sacks, two quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.

Ruffin is the No. 19 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 12 recruit in North Carolina, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Can UNC flip Trashawn Ruffin from Texas A&M?

Trashawn Ruffin committed to Texas A&M over schools like Ohio State, LSU and Vanderbilt.

“I love how they talk to me,” Ruffin told On3 following his commitment. “They make you feel at home. "I love how confident they are. It’s just the right spot for me.”

A month ago, in a conversation with TexAgs recruiting analyst Jason Howell, Ruffin expressed his love for Texas A&M and said he was fully committed to the program. However, his recent social media activity suggests he may be considering a move to his home state with the North Carolina Tar Heels.

After confirming an upcoming visit to UNC, Ruffin retweeted a post from a Tar Heels fan page that read:

"WE WANT TRASHAWN❕ @TrashawnRuffin 🐏🐏🐏🐏."

Typically, committed players explore other options privately if they reconsider their decision. However, Ruffin's open display of interest in North Carolina signals a strong attraction to Bill Belichick's program.

If Ruffin flips to North Carolina, he will become the first defensive lineman in the Tar Heels' 2026 class, which ranks at No. 38 in the nation with seven committed players. Meanwhile, his potential departure would leave Texas A&M with only one defensive line commit, four-star prospect Jermaine Kinsler. The Aggies' 2026 recruiting class currently ranks No. 4 in the country with nine commitments.

