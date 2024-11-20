"Billy going ham on those 3 star recruits": CFB fans react to Billy Napier's Florida Gators sudden recruiting momentum following win over LSU

With the national signing day approaching, Billy Napier has intensified Florida's recruiting efforts, and it's beginning to show. The Gators had an array of visiting recruits during their 27-16 victory over then-No. 21-ranked LSU on Saturday.

Following the win, Napier's team has secured three commitments, two from recruits formerly committed to rival programs. Three-star quarterback Tramell Jones, three-star defensive line Stephon Shivers and Daniel Pierre Louis have all joined the Gators' 2025 recruiting class over the last few days.

This newfound momentum was met with different reactions from fans on X.

“Billy going ham on those 3 star recruits I see,” a fan wrote.

“Who knew beating a mediocre LSU team would lead to such a recruiting landslide,” another rival fan commented.

Clearly not impressed, an X user wrote:

“All this to be mid next year.”

However, Florida fans have been reinvigorated by the program's recruiting, as one wrote:

“We were down so bad in September. And now I'm brought back in?”

The optimism was echoed by another fan, who praised Billy Napier and wrote:

“#28 composite ranked class! Billy rolling.”

Some have even begun to contemplate how beating Ole Miss in its next matchup can improve Florida's success in recruiting.

“What happens when they knock off Ole Miss in the Swamp this weekend?” one wrote.

Can Billy Napier's Florida get more top recruits?

Florida is set to face Ole Miss this Saturday in a bid to not only secure bowl-eligibility but also convince some more target recruits. Victory against the No. 9 Rebels (8-2) may not come as easily as it did against LSU for Billy Napier's men.

LSU made it three losses in as many games when it lost to Florida last weekend. Ole Miss, on the other hand, is on a three-game winning streak. However, a rivalry game can spring up surprises, especially with a team like Florida on its home ground.

The Gators’ 2025 class has reached 15 commitments, moving up to No. 28 in the 247Sports rankings from No. 51 in just a week.

Patience is running thin among fans who think Billy Napier should have settled down enough to make the program competitive again. Napier is in his third season as the Gators coach and is yet to have a winning season.

The program's lack of appeal to top recruits under him has been one of the critical points raised by observers about his tenure. While that does not seem to be changing in this cycle, fans may set their expectations toward the next recruiting class.

