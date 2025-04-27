Billy Napier faces recruiting storm as four-star Florida LB commit sparks flip rumor with Ole Miss trip

Four-star linebacker Izayia Williams committed to Billy Napier's Florida in May. Over the weekend, the standout from Tavares High School (Florida) visited Ole Miss.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker earlier had short stints committed to several schools. He was pledged to Louisville for two months in 2023, then committed to Syracuse in April 2024 before backing out in August.

Williams committed to Florida State in October but decommitted just a month later. His unexpected visit to Ole Miss has now reignited speculation about another possible flip.

Florida is left with two committed players in the 2026 class, following decommitments of four-star cornerback Jaelen Waters and safety Devin Jackson. Besides Williams, four-star quarterback Will Griffin remains in the class.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss ranks No. 12 in the Southeastern Conference with the commitments from five prospects. However, the Rebels' 2026 cycle lacks a linebacker commit, making Williams a key target.

Izayia Williams is set to officially visit Florida in June

Izayia Williams was brought to Florida by defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, who played a major role in his recruitment, even though Williams had previously committed to Florida State. New assistant coach Robert Bala also heavily influenced his recruitment.

After committing, Williams announced that he plans to take his official visit to Florida on June 13.

“I grew up a fan of the Gators and I can’t turn the opportunity to play at Florida down,” Williams told On3 following his commitment. “Florida is a top public school academically and I can get a great education there. The coaches have recruited me really hard and Florida is where I want to be.”

Williams has additional official visits scheduled with Penn State (May 17), Georgia (May 30), Alabama (June 6), Colorado (June 17) and Florida State (June 20).

Williams is considered one of the most athletically gifted defenders in the 2026 class. During his junior season in 2024, he tallied 137 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, six sacks, one interception and five pass breakups.

Williams is ranked as the No. 3 linebacker nationally and the No. 4 overall recruit in Florida for the 2026 class by the On3 Industry Rankings. He is also a standout in track and field, having qualified regionally in both the high jump and long jump.

