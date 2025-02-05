Billy Napier's Florida makes "a great impression" on four-star 2026 class safety target

Florida hosted a crucial recruiting weekend and welcomed several top prospects from the 2026 class. Among them was four-star safety Bralan Womack from Hartfield Academy (Mississippi).

"Florida made a great impression on me," Womack said on Sunday, via On3's Chad Simmons.

Womack is the No. 3 safety in the nation and the No. 2 prospect in Mississippi, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Last weekend's trip was his second visit to Florida.

“Great player and coach interaction, not something you see at a lot of junior days or visits in general," Womack said, via Gator Country. "We got to hear from a lot of mid-year enrollees like Vernell Brown and some other fifth-year seniors.”

In January, Womack was named the 2024-2025 Gatorade Mississippi Football Player of the Year, becoming the first Hartfield Academy athlete to receive the honor.

Bralan Womack reveals why Florida has an edge in his recruitment

Bralan Womack has been a dynamic playmaker for Hartfield Academy during his junior season and could be a valuable addition to Florida’s 2026 recruiting class. He told Gator Country on Sunday that Billy Napier’s program is in the middle of his recruitment.

"They’re big on the weight room and I’m big on the weight room myself," Womack said. "It’s something that was programmed into me in high school is to stay in the weight room. Recovery too, we preach the best ability is availability, so you just being there every day and every week gives you a better chance for playing time.”

Florida defensive backs coach Vinnie Sunseri is leading Womack’s recruitment.

“I’m not going to say he’s the full reason why I came here but he’s definitely made an impact," Womack said. "Just the path that he has had, he has played and coached all the levels. He’s coached under one of the greatest, he coached under one of the great’s sons. If anyone knows how to get a player to the NFL then it’s him.”

Per On3, the Ohio State Buckeyes are the frontrunners in Womack’s recruitment, holding an 83.4% chance of landing his commitment, with Ole Miss (5.9%) and Alabama (3.1%) trailing them.

