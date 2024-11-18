Billy Napier's Florida offers scholarship to elite TE Mason Bonner to the Class of 2026

The Florida Gators are looking to turn their season around after a disappointing 3-4 start in the Southeastern Conference. Last weekend's 27-16 win over LSU offered hope, but coach Billy Napier and his staff know that success hinges on building for the future. To that end, Florida extended a scholarship offer to 2026 three-star tight end Mason Bonner this week.

Florida co-offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Russ Callaway extended the offer to Bonner, and he shared the news on X on Friday, writing:

"After a great conversation with @russcallaway, I am blessed to receive my fifth Division 1 offer from the University of Florida!! @sedbonner_one3 @jrbennet @GatorsFB @_MullenFootball."

The standout from Colorado is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 8 player in the state and primarily projects as a tight end. However, his ability to excel as a wide receiver makes him a dynamic prospect. His Division I offers list includes Minnesota, Nebraska, Miami (Ohio) and Washington State.

Bonner could fill a critical need in Florida’s 2026 recruiting class, which currently lacks a tight end. The Gators have secured three commitments for the cycle: quarterback Will Griffin, cornerback Jaelen Waters and safety Devin Jackson.

Mason Bonner recaps Nebraska gameday visit

Mason Bonner was in attendance during Nebraska's 14-7 win over Rutgers on Oct. 5.

“The game was great, it was close towards the end, but the atmosphere was insane and loud,” Bonner told HuskerMax. “My visit was great, I had a lot of fun and the atmosphere was awesome.”

Bonner had the opportunity to connect with key members of Nebraska’s coaching staff, including tight ends coach Marcus Satterfield, assistant director of player personnel Keith Williams and recruiting specialist Cole Nowak.

"They just told me to keep working and keep my head down," Bonner said.

Bonner spent time with Jamarion Parker, Nebraska’s 2025 running back commit. Building relationships with future teammates and recruits is part of the Huskers’ strategy to maintain a strong recruiting class.

The Huskers 2025 class is fresh off the commitment of four-star edge rusher Dawson Merritt on Friday. The cycle ranks No. 19 in the nation with 20 committed players. Meanwhile, Nebraska has two commitments for the 2026 class: Dayton Raiola and Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte.

