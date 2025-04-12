"Billy stuffed yet again": Football fans react to 2026 safety Kealan Jones committing to Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs over Florida and Michigan

Kealan Jones, a three-star safety from Sprayberry High School, announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. He chose the Kirby Smart-led program over Georgia Tech, Florida, Michigan and NC State.

Jones received more than 25 offers from some of the best programs in the country. The Bulldogs extended an offer to the defenseman on Jan. 22 this year. He is scheduled to take an official visit to Georgia on May 30, 2025.

On3's Hayes Fawcett shared the news on Twitter and fans poured in with their reactions.

A majority of the Georgia Bulldogs fans were excited to acquire the commitment of Jones.

"No fly zone Down 75 and up 85, DAWG STAYS HOME," one fan said.

"Peculiar choice young man," another fan wrote.

"TTUN STUFFED IN THE LOCKER AGAIN THIS WEEK," another fan commented.

According to On3, the Bulldogs were the overwhelming favorites to land the three-star safety. The recruiting website gave Kirby Smart a 96.6% chance of acquiring the athlete. Some fans also mocked Florida's head coach, Billy Napier, for losing out on Jones' commitment.

"Sun belt billy stuffed yet again," another fan wrote.

"Billy can't get a break keeps getting stuffed," another fan said.

"Florida is a basketball school," another fan commented.

Kealan Jones is ranked No. 975 in the country and is the 93rd-best safety in the Class of 2026, per On3. He is also the 92nd-best overall recruit from the state of Georgia.

Kealan Jones sheds light on his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs

Kealan Jones made his decision after attending the program's Spring practice session, per 247Sports. Jones spoke about his commitment to the Bulldogs and claimed that the program made him "a priority" during their pitch.

"Since the first day I got offered, the first time any coaches at Georgia offered me -- every time I talked to them, it was like 'We need you' and 'You're a priority' -- more and more heavy," Jones said, as per Rivals.

He continued:

"I had so many good options, so many good schools that have their pros and their cons. All of them have great facilities, so it came down to the little stuff ... the connection with my position coaches and the culture... It wasn't easy, but I'm happy."

The Bulldogs' Class of 2026 is ranked No. 23 in the country, per 247Sports. They have acquired commitments from six athletes, including the three-star safety.

