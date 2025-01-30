Five-star BYU signee AJ Dybantsa gave fans a glimpse of his off-court persona as he showed off via a photo of himself rocking an all-black fit while beaming with a smile. The No. 1 ranked prospect shared the picture on his Instagram story on Wednesday with a caption that read:

"Damnnn son, blessed fr tho."

"Blessed fr tho": BYU signee AJ Dybantsa shows off laid-back style in an all-black fit. (Image via instagram @aj.dybantsa)

Alng with his black Nike puffer jacket and black Nike sweatpants, he was also wearing a black beanie underneath his headphones.

Trending

AJ Dybantsa also included two "18" emojis, which indicates the post was most likely in celebration of his birthday. The five-star prospect turned 18 on Wednesday and seemed to be embracing his new age with gratitude.

Around the same time he made the first post, Dybantsa also shared another post on his story, this time featuring him in a game jersey, mic'd up, and seated for a post-match interview. He shared the post with a caption that read:

"God thank you for another year, 🙏🏾🙏🏾"

BYU signee AJ Dybantsa shares appreciation post via instagram story. (Image via Instagram @aj.dybantsa

AJ Dybantsa is on the verge of ending his high school career and will be playing college basketball with the BYU Cougars next season. The Utah Prep star was recently selected for the 2025 McDonald's All-American game, becoming the first BYU signee to make the roster in 25 years.

Even as a high school prospect, AJ Dybantsa is already projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA draft. He is expected to spend only one year with the Cougars before transitioning to the NBA.

"It's a dream come true": AJ Dybantsa on making the McDonald's All-American Game roster

Speaking in an interview with BYUtv on Tuesday, AJ Dybantsa shared his thoughts on his recent selection for the McDonald's All-American Game. When asked what being on the roster meant to him, he said:

"I mean, it's a dream come true. And that's every high schooler's dream. It's like one of, if not the biggest, accomplishments you can get or make. And I'm just blessed to be a part of that, that team that's part of the 24 players. (5:09-5:21)

The 2025 edition of the McDonald's All-American Games is scheduled to take place on April 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The event will feature an All-Star game alongside slam dunk contests and 3-point shooting competitions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback