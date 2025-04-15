"Boozer boys ain't doing it for me": Hoops fans left unimpressed by Duke signees Cayden and Cameron Boozer, Nik Khamenia following Nike Hoop Summit 

Cayden and Cameron Boozer represented Team USA at Saturday's 2025 Nike Hoop Summit on Saturday. The game, which ended in a 124-114 win for Team USA in overtime, saw Team World display an impressive performance in the third quarter to force overtime.

The Boozer twins were also accompanied by their future teammate Nik Khamenia in Team USA. SportsCenter NEXT shared some highlights of the Duke Blue Devils signee on X on Saturday:

However, some Duke fans were not happy with the level the Duke signees were performing at:

"These boozer boys ain’t doing it for me," a fan said.

"Why is Cayden a 5 star?" a fan said.

More fans joined in the comments section to give their opinions:

"Dude they couldn’t win with the best roster in the past 4 years and the best freshman since AD. Coach K was Duke. They’ll still be very good. But will they win a title?" a fan said.

''Cayden is so painfully mid," another fan said.

"Seems to be every year Duke has a #1 class yet hasn’t smelled a title game in 10 years…🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️," one fan said.

While Cameron Boozer recorded a double-double in the Nike Hoop Summit, his brother and Nik Khamenia displayed underwhelming performances as they combined to score four points.

Cameron Boozer to be accompanied by his brother and two more prospects at Duke Blue Devils next season

Cameron Boozer is ranked in the second spot in the nation (as per On3's Industry Rankings). The Boozer twins led their school to the State Championship last month and the 2025 Chipotle Nationals on Apr. 5.

On3 has ranked the Blue Devils at the third spot in the Recruitment Industry Comparison, followed by the Arizona Wildcats and the Houston Cougars. The Boozer twins signed on Oct. 10, followed by the four-star small forward from Harvard-Westlake Nik Khamenia.

Their latest signing was the four-star 6-foot-6 small forward from Bellaire on Nov. 2.

