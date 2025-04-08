Boozer twins' Columbus finish as top-ranked HS in ESPN rankings, as Kiyan Anthony's LuHi drops two positions 

The Boozer twins' Columbus Explorers finished the season ranked top in the ESPN High School Basketball rankings, which were announced on Monday by analyst Paul Biancardi via Instagram. This was their 10th consecutive week of finishing first in the standings.

Check out the rankings below:

The final week also saw Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony's team drop two spots. Last week, Long Island Lutheran High School was third, however, their place has been taken by Brewster Academy, as LuHi sits fifth now.

In the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament, the Columbus Explorers and the Boozer twins lifted the State Championship after defeating Doral Academy, Western, Miami, Seminole and Windermere by 30 points.

Furthermore, the Explorers also won the prestigious 2025 Chipotle Nationals after defeating Wasatch Academy in the quarterfinals on Thursday, defeating Brewster Academy in the semifinals on Friday and lifting the trophy after sealing a 67-49 win against Dynamic Prep on Sunday.

Kiyan Anthony and the Class of 2026 recruit Dylan Mingo combined to score 44 points against No. 6 seed and Kansas Jayhawks' signee Darryn Peterson's Prolific Prep on Friday. However, that was not enough as the Long Island Lutheran suffered a tight 80-77 defeat in the Chipotle Nationals.

Before this, they also suffered a devastating loss against Link Academy, led by USC Trojans signee Jerry Easter and Houston Cougars signee Chris Cenac, in the Nike EYBL Scholastic title game on Mar. 8.

Son of the six-time NBA All-Star Jermaine O'Neal, Jermaine O'Neal Jr.'s Dynamic Prep was at the 10th spot in the last rankings. However, their run in the Chipotle Nationals boosted them to the second spot.

Columbus Explorers share a heartfelt post as they retire the Boozer twins' jerseys

The Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden Boozer, played over 100 games for the Explorers in four seasons. After leading the Columbus Explorers to their fourth straight State Championship, their jerseys were retired in the school gym.

"Two numbers. One legacy. No Explorer will ever wear 12 or 2 again. Today, during our Celebration of Champions, we officially retired Cameron Boozer’s No. 12 and Cayden Boozer’s No. 2 jerseys. Thank you, Cam and Cayden, for everything you’ve given to Columbus Basketball." Columbus Explorers captioned the post.

The official Instagram page of the school shared some pictures:

The Boozer twins will join Nikolas Khamenia and Shelton Henderson at Duke Blue Devils next season.

