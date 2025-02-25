Boozer twins' Columbus remains on top of ESPN High School Boys’ Basketball team rankings, Isiah Harwell's Wasatch Academy climbs 4 spots 

The Week 14 edition of ESPN's High School Boys' Basketball team rankings was released on Monday and the Columbus Explorers continue to hold the top spot for the sixth consecutive week. The rankings were shared on the Instagram page of SportsCenter NEXT.

Amongst the notable changes, Isiah Harwell, the Houston signee and No. 13 recruit in the 2025 Class (per On3) has helped his team, Wasatch Academy climb up four spots to take the No. 7 position in the Week 14 rankings. Check out the full rankings below:

Harwell's Wasatch Academy Tigers have a 24-3 overall record and an 8-2 record in the Nike Elite League. They are on an 11-game winning streak that started with a 70-55 victory against Link Academy on January 3.

In February, the Tigers recorded five wins including a 75-51 win over Judge Memorial Classic, a 90-63 victory over Cottonwood, a 67-48 win over Millard North, a 70-66 triumph over CIA Bella Vista and an 85-60 victory against Oak Hill Academy.

Another team that ascended in the High School Boys' Basketball ranking is IMG Academy which rose four spots since the previous rankings. With a 21-6 overall record, the Ascenders have won eight of their last 10 games and have jumped to the fourth spot.

The top three teams in the rankings have maintained their positions from Week 13. The Boozer twins' Columbus Explorers, Dwayne Aristode's Brewster Academy and Kiyan Anthony's Long Island Lutheran take the top three spots in ESPN's list.

Columbus Explorers reach FHSAA State Tournament semis

The Boozer twins and the Columbus Explorers made their way to the state semifinals of the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament after a dominating 74-44 win against the Miami Stingarees last week.

Cameron Boozer recorded a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds, marking the Explorers' 12th consecutive win, improving their record to 25-3. The Columbus Explorers defeated Doral Academy 93-54 on February 12, the Western Wildcats 92-48 on February 17 and Miami on Thursday.

If the Boozer twins take Columbus to victory against the Seminoles on March 7 in the state semifinal, the team will face either Windermere or Sarasota in the state championship game.

