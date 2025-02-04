Boozer twins' Columbus retains top spot in ESPN's high school basketball rankings, Cooper Flagg's alma mater Montverde climbs four spots

The Columbus Explorers remain at the top of ESPN's high school basketball rankings. Cameron and Cayden Boozer led the Explorers to a seven-game winning streak that began on Jan. 10 against Riviera Prep, boosting their overall record to 20-3.

Sports Center NEXT released the rankings on Tuesday. While Columbus holds the top spot, Montverde Academy jumped four positions to claim second place. The top five teams are Columbus, Montverde, Gonzaga, Brewster Academy and IMG Academy.

Duke signee Cameron Boozer shared the post on IG.

Cameron Boozer shares latest rankings as the Boozer twins' Columbus High School retains top spot in high school basketball rankings (Image: IG/cameronboozer)

Montverde, ranked second in the rankings, holds a 16-4 overall record and a 4-2 mark in Nike EYBL. The team is on a three-game winning streak that began on Thursday.

In the latest rankings, AJ Dybantsa's Utah Prep sits at No. 12, Kiyan Anthony's Long Island Lutheran is sixth and Darryn Peterson's Prolific Prep is seventh.

Cameron Boozer has played 112 games for the Explorers, averaging a double-double with 21.0 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game. Last year, he averaged 22.2 ppg, 11.4 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.6 spg and 2.1 bpg in 30 games.

Boozer twins attend Duke's game against UNC

Cameron and Cayden Boozer had offers from Florida, Miami, Kentucky and more before they signed with the Blue Devils on Nov. 10.

On Saturday, the Boozer twins were joined by other signees Nikolas Khamenia and Shelton Henderson at the Blue Devils' game against their rivals, North Carolina.

With four players signed from the Class of 2025, the Blue Devils' commitment class now has an average NIL value of $985,000 (according to On3).

