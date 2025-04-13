"Boozers...It's never too late": Fans urge Cayden and Cameron Boozer to flip from Duke following Andrew Moran's Miami switch   

Cayden and Cameron Boozer, sons of two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, concluded an impressive high school basketball career at the Columbus Explorers. The Boozer twins will head to their father's alma mater, the Duke Blue Devils, next season.

However, the Boozer twins are not the only ones who are leaving the Explorers; head coach Andrew Moran also left to join as the Assistant Coach and the Director of Player Development for the Miami Hurricanes on Friday. Sports page '305sportss,' shared the post on Instagram on Saturday:

"LEGENDARY. Coach Andrew Moran has joined Miami’s staff 🤩🤝 @miamihoopschool @caneshoops. Former Miami Columbus HC joins the Hurricanes’ staff as the Director of Player Development," the post was captioned.

With Moran joining the Hurricanes, Miami fans took to the comments section to talk about the Boozer twins and their collegiate career, asking them to transfer to the Hurricanes:

Miami fans urge Cayden and Cameron Boozer to flip from Duke following Columbus head coach's Hurricanes coaching gig

"Boozers...it's never too late. Juss sayin. 🙌," commented a fan.

Another fan commented, "Bring the twins with u big dawg 🔥🙌😂."

"It’s only right the twins flip right?" a fan commented.

Another fan talked about the Boozer twins joining Miami in the transfer portal, "Weird hired are the twins coming on that transfer portal."

"hahahahaah maybe the boozers will do the same? highly doubt tho, the legacy with Carlos at Duke is too strong. his sons gonna win a title now, just wait and watch," commented a fan.

More fans joined the comments section with mixed reactions about the Boozers joining Miami:

"Good for Moran, hugeeeee upgrade. Just like for the boozer twins who chose duke, they gon win a championship next season. Jon scheyer is the right man to lead them along with Cooper flagg. they've got a natty winning side for sure," this fan did not want the Boozer twins to move to Miami.

"So Boozer twins staying home?" commented a fan.

Another fan added, "Great and smart hire."

Cayden and Cameron Boozer set to represent Team USA at the Nike Hoop Summit

After playing in the same team at the McDonald's All-American Game last week in Brooklyn, both Cayden and Cameron Boozer are set to represent Team USA at the Nike Hoop Summit on Friday.

They will be accompanied by other top prospects, including Arkansas Razorbacks signee Darius Acuff Jr., BYU signee AJ Dybantsa, Arizona Wildcats commit Koa Peat and the highest-ranked uncommitted player of the 2025 Class, Nate Ament.

The Boozer twins will be joined by Nikolas Khamenia and Shelton Henderson next season.

